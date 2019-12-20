Police remand district mayor in SE Turkey

  • December 20 2019 13:00:19

Police remand district mayor in SE Turkey

ANKARA
Police remand district mayor in SE Turkey

Police on Dec. 20 detained three local officials from Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the southeastern Diyarbakır province, over suspected terror links.

Filiz Buluttekin, mayor of Sur district, stands accused of "being a member of a terrorist organization," "making terrorist propaganda" and "insulting the Turkish  state and nation."

Two more city council members were also detained.

Buluttekin reportedly attended the funeral of a senior PKK member, Mehmet Yakışır, who is known to have killed a 15-year-old boy Eren Bülbül in 2017.

She is also accused of attending the funerals of other terrorists, supporting their families and receiving instructions from PKK ringleaders.

Prior to the investigation, Buluttekin was sentenced to 10 months in prison for PKK propaganda.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Last week, three district mayors of the HDP were detained and suspended from their duties in eastern Muş province. 

The Turkish government accuses the HDP of having links to the PKK terror group.

 

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

    Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

  2. Robin Hood of Istanbul shows his face again

    Robin Hood of Istanbul shows his face again

  3. CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project

    CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project

  4. Libya's internationally recognized gov't ratifies Turkey security deal

    Libya's internationally recognized gov't ratifies Turkey security deal

  5. Some 80 horses killed due to glanders in Princes’ Islands

    Some 80 horses killed due to glanders in Princes’ Islands
Recommended
Libyas internationally recognized govt ratifies Turkey security deal

Libya's internationally recognized gov't ratifies Turkey security deal
Turkey deports Moroccan, German for terror links

Turkey deports Moroccan, German for terror links
Baghdadis two relatives remanded in custody

Baghdadi's two relatives remanded in custody
Ankara condemns terrorist attack in Chad

Ankara condemns terrorist attack in Chad
Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

Justice Minister vows greater freedoms through new Human Rights Action Plan

Justice Minister vows greater freedoms through new Human Rights Action Plan

WORLD Trump rails against delay in moving impeachment to Senate

Trump rails against delay in moving impeachment to Senate

President Donald Trump railed behind closed doors on Dec. 19 about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to delay sending articles of impeachment to the Republican Senate, putting an expected trial in limbo.
ECONOMY New company launches up 10 pct in November

New company launches up 10 pct in November

The number of newly established companies in Turkey surged 10.2 percent year-on-year in November, the country's top business union said on Dec. 20.
SPORTS Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Arsenal star Mesut Özil has been deleted from a computer football game in China as a feud between the German footballer and China intensifies on a social media post about his condemnation regarding Uighur Muslims.