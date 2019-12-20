Police remand district mayor in SE Turkey

ANKARA

Police on Dec. 20 detained three local officials from Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the southeastern Diyarbakır province, over suspected terror links.

Filiz Buluttekin, mayor of Sur district, stands accused of "being a member of a terrorist organization," "making terrorist propaganda" and "insulting the Turkish state and nation."

Two more city council members were also detained.

Buluttekin reportedly attended the funeral of a senior PKK member, Mehmet Yakışır, who is known to have killed a 15-year-old boy Eren Bülbül in 2017.

She is also accused of attending the funerals of other terrorists, supporting their families and receiving instructions from PKK ringleaders.

Prior to the investigation, Buluttekin was sentenced to 10 months in prison for PKK propaganda.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Last week, three district mayors of the HDP were detained and suspended from their duties in eastern Muş province.

The Turkish government accuses the HDP of having links to the PKK terror group.