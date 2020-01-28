Police detains 10 over FETÖ ties

ANKARA
Turkish police on Jan. 28 detained 10 suspects over links to the FETÖ, the group behind the defeated coup attempt in 2016.

According to a statement by the Office of Chief Prosecutor in Ankara, 21 suspects were issued arrest warrants after they were found to be using ByLock, the terror group's encrypted smartphone messaging app, and assuming various duties in FETÖ.

The anti-terror police nabbed 10 of them, while the hunt for the remaining suspects is underway.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

