Police detains 10 ISIL terror suspects

  • January 30 2020 09:52:00

Police detains 10 ISIL terror suspects

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Police detains 10 ISIL terror suspects

Turkey detained 10 suspects linked to the ISIL terror group in Ankara, security sources said on Jan. 29.

Anti-terror police carried out raids at the addresses of suspects, said sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were in contact with people in conflict zones and were plotting terrorist attacks, according to the police.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it has emerged.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

  2. CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

    CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

  3. Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

    Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

  4. Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

    Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

  5. Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

    Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region
Recommended
Prosecutors launch probe into rent hikes in eastern Elazığ after deadly earthquake

Prosecutors launch probe into rent hikes in eastern Elazığ after deadly earthquake
US commander visits Turkey for talks on Syria

US commander visits Turkey for talks on Syria
Parliament condemns Trump peace plan

Parliament condemns Trump peace plan
FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkish intel foils plots against country

FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkish intel foils plots against country
Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya
Greek Cyprus not ready to share power and wealth, says Turkish Cyprus FM

Greek Cyprus not ready to share power and wealth, says Turkish Cyprus FM
WORLD Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syrias Idlib

Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib

At least ten civilians were killed when Russian warplanes hit residential areas in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, overnight, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 30.   
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Turkey's Central Bank on Jan. 30 announced its inflation forecasts for 2020-21 remain unchanged.
SPORTS Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Jan. 29 with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis.