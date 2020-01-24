Police detain 40 FETÖ-linked terror suspects

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police on Jan. 24 detained 40 former police over alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said.

The expelled police members were detained in the Konya, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Adıyaman, Adana, Trabzon, Yozgat, Bursa provinces and in the capital Ankara.

A total of 50 suspects, including four police chiefs, were sought as part of a probe into FETÖ's clandestine network in the police forces.

The police continue the hunt for the remaining suspects.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkey's military, police and judiciary.