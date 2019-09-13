PKK attack in SE Turkey kills 7 civilians

  • September 13 2019 09:26:00

DİYARBAKIR- Anadolu Agency
At least seven civilians were killed and nine injured when PKK terrorists targeted a vehicle carrying forest workers in southeastern Turkey, Turkey's interior minister said early on Sept. 13.     

"Our seven brothers were martyred by an improvised explosives blast while the vehicle was carrying them. Rest in peace. We had 10 injured, and one was immediately discharged," Süleyman Soylu said following his visit to the injured at hospitals in the Diyarbakir province.     

Soylu added that two of the injured being treated at Selahaddin Eyyubi Hospital were seriously wounded.     

The terrorist attack took place in Diyarbakır's Kulp district at around 6 p.m. (1500GMT), according to the Diyarbakır Governorship.     

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.     

