Piano virtuosos come to Antalya

  • November 13 2019 14:57:10

Piano virtuosos come to Antalya

ISTANBUL
Piano virtuosos come to Antalya

 

The 20th International Antalya Piano Festival, organized by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, will kick off on Nov. 16 in the southern province.

According to a written statement made by the municipality, the performers will be Turkish and foreign artists, and the concerts will be held at the Antalya Culture Center.

The opening concert will be given by Barbaros Büyükakkan on Nov. 16 and continue with bagpipe and kemancha virtuoso Selim Bölükbaşı on Nov. 19, Turkey world-known pianist İdil Biret on Nov. 22, Spanish pianist and composer Diego Valdivia on Nov. 23, pianist and composer Kerem Görsev on Nov. 29 and Russian pianist Evgeny Grinko on Nov. 30.

Symphonic Project will take stage with Büyükakkan and Bölükbaşı in the festival under the baton of Oğuzhan Kavruk. Biret and Görsev will be on the stage with the Antalya State Symphonic Orchestra.

