Photo exhibiton on Akdamar Church opens in New York

ISTANBUL

A photo exhibition depicting the Armenian Akdamar Holy Cross Church in Turkey’s eastern province of Van opened in New York on Nov. 5.



Organized by the Turkish Presidency Directorate of Communications, the exhibition highlights Turkey’s efforts to restore and promote the medieval Christian art and architecture.



The church, which was built between 915-921, has been photographed by Turkish artist İzzet Keribar, as part of a project called “Hidden Masterpieces of Anatolia Revealed.”



“This is an initiative to overcome difficulties of communication between Turkish and Armenian people, a bridge of goodwill for a better future and understanding,” Armenian Locum Tenens of the Patriarchate Sahak Maşalyan said at the opening ceremony.



Saying that the church witnessed many tragic events, Maşalyan emphasized that it also witnessed thousands of years of friendship and shared a common history of both nations. Turkey’s efforts to restore and promote Akdamar Church should be seen as a “friendly invitation” to Armenian people, he said.



Akdamar is a special place that can bring peace between the two countries, he added.