Photo exhibiton on Akdamar Church opens in New York

  • November 06 2019 16:48:45

Photo exhibiton on Akdamar Church opens in New York

ISTANBUL
Photo exhibiton on Akdamar Church opens in New York

A photo exhibition depicting the Armenian Akdamar Holy Cross Church in Turkey’s eastern province of Van opened in New York on Nov. 5.

Organized by the Turkish Presidency Directorate of Communications, the exhibition highlights Turkey’s efforts to restore and promote the medieval Christian art and architecture.

The church, which was built between 915-921, has been photographed by Turkish artist İzzet Keribar, as part of a project called “Hidden Masterpieces of Anatolia Revealed.”

“This is an initiative to overcome difficulties of communication between Turkish and Armenian people, a bridge of goodwill for a better future and understanding,” Armenian Locum Tenens of the Patriarchate Sahak Maşalyan said at the opening ceremony.

Saying that the church witnessed many tragic events, Maşalyan emphasized that it also witnessed thousands of years of friendship and shared a common history of both nations. Turkey’s efforts to restore and promote Akdamar Church should be seen as a “friendly invitation” to Armenian people, he said.

Akdamar is a special place that can bring peace between the two countries, he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. YPG attacking Syria safe zone: Ankara

    YPG attacking Syria safe zone: Ankara

  3. Turkey captured wife of Baghdadi, Erdoğan says

    Turkey captured wife of Baghdadi, Erdoğan says

  4. Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

    Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

  5. China Railway Express to cross Europe via Marmaray

    China Railway Express to cross Europe via Marmaray
Recommended
Goodness and humor celebrated as Sesame Street turns 50

Goodness and humor' celebrated as 'Sesame Street' turns 50
Turkish man plays traditional saz on Mount Everest, wants to introduce Turkish culture

Turkish man plays traditional saz on Mount Everest, wants to introduce Turkish culture
New structure found in Metropolis excavations

New structure found in Metropolis excavations
Antalya’s Adam Kayalar rocks offer fantastic view

Antalya’s Adam Kayalar rocks offer fantastic view
Shakira says losing voice was darkest moment of her life

Shakira says losing voice was 'darkest moment' of her life   
Hidden Banksy mural to be uncovered in heart of Notting Hill

Hidden Banksy mural to be uncovered in heart of Notting Hill
WORLD Iran moves further from nuclear deal, alarming Russia, France

Iran moves further from nuclear deal, alarming Russia, France

Iran has stepped up work at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, state TV reported on Nov. 6, a move France said showed for the first time that Tehran explicitly planned to quit a deal with world powers that curbed its atomic work.
ECONOMY Turkey to promote interest-free finance

Turkey to promote interest-free finance

Turkey will promote interest-free finance systems and loan methods for diversifying interest-free products and services in the coming period
SPORTS Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea manages to get a point at home as they drew 4-4 with Ajax in a Group F match of the UEFA Champions League.