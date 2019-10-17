Pernod Ricard sales growth slows

PARIS-Reuters

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard, which is being targeted by activist investor Elliott, posted a 1.3 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, reflecting slower growth rates in China and India.

In August Pernod, the world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, indicated it expected a relatively soft first quarter, citing a very high year-ago comparison basis in Asia.

For the first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod reported sales of 2.483 billion euros ($2.75 billion), marking a like-for-like rise of 1.3 percent. This compared with a growth rate of 10.4 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said that despite an uncertain environment, it was keeping its forecast for a 5-7 percent organic rise in full-year profit from recurring operations after last year’s 8.7 percent growth.

In the first quarter alone, sales growth reached 6 percent in China compared to 27 percent in the year-ago quarter, reflecting notably a decline in Chivas sales due to challenging market conditions.

Martell cognac sales in China benefited from a price rise but sustainable inventory management weighed on volumes, said Pernod.

Its United States arm fared better and made a good start, delivering 6% sales growth in the first quarter.

Pernod Ricard is under pressure from U.S. hedge fund Elliott, which has a 2.5% stake, to improve profit margins and corporate governance.

In February, Pernod vowed to lift its margins and shareholder returns under a three-year strategic plan that Elliott has described as a first small step.

Earlier this month, Pernod Ricard said it would cut about 280 jobs through a voluntary redundancy program as part of a plan to merge its two French distribution subsidiaries Ricard and Pernod.

The company also said it would sell the Cafe de Paris sparkling wine brand and its Cubzac production site to InVivo Wine.