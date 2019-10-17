Pernod Ricard sales growth slows

  • October 17 2019 15:00:00

Pernod Ricard sales growth slows

PARIS-Reuters
Pernod Ricard sales growth slows

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard, which is being targeted by activist investor Elliott, posted a 1.3 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, reflecting slower growth rates in China and India.

In August Pernod, the world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, indicated it expected a relatively soft first quarter, citing a very high year-ago comparison basis in Asia.

For the first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod reported sales of 2.483 billion euros ($2.75 billion), marking a like-for-like rise of 1.3 percent. This compared with a growth rate of 10.4 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said that despite an uncertain environment, it was keeping its forecast for a 5-7 percent organic rise in full-year profit from recurring operations after last year’s 8.7 percent growth.

In the first quarter alone, sales growth reached 6 percent in China compared to 27 percent in the year-ago quarter, reflecting notably a decline in Chivas sales due to challenging market conditions.

Martell cognac sales in China benefited from a price rise but sustainable inventory management weighed on volumes, said Pernod.

Its United States arm fared better and made a good start, delivering 6% sales growth in the first quarter.

Pernod Ricard is under pressure from U.S. hedge fund Elliott, which has a 2.5% stake, to improve profit margins and corporate governance.

In February, Pernod vowed to lift its margins and shareholder returns under a three-year strategic plan that Elliott has described as a first small step.

Earlier this month, Pernod Ricard said it would cut about 280 jobs through a voluntary redundancy program as part of a plan to merge its two French distribution subsidiaries Ricard and Pernod.

The company also said it would sell the Cafe de Paris sparkling wine brand and its Cubzac production site to InVivo Wine.

alcoholic beverages,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

    Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

  3. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

  4. Time to be realistic in Syria policy

    Time to be realistic in Syria policy

  5. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat
Recommended
2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets
Drug firms offer $22 bln to settle opioid suits

Drug firms offer $22 bln to settle opioid suits
Strong 5G market boosts Ericsson earnings

Strong 5G market boosts Ericsson earnings
Short-term external debt stock at $120.7B

Short-term external debt stock at $120.7B
Sustainable growth conference kicks off in Istanbul

Sustainable growth conference kicks off in Istanbul

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030
WORLD UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

Britain and the European Union said on Oct. 17 that they have struck an outline Brexit deal after days of intense see-saw negotiations - though it must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and U.K. Parliaments.
ECONOMY 2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

A draft budget for 2020 has been prepared in line with the 5 percent economic growth and 8.5 percent inflation targets set out in the government’s New Economy Program, Naci Ağbal, the head of the Strategy and Budget Directorate, has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor visits Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.