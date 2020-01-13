Pegasus Airlines targets $278 mln profit

  • January 13 2020 15:31:57

Pegasus Airlines targets $278 mln profit

ISTANBUL
Pegasus Airlines targets $278 mln profit

Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines has said it targets a net profit between 210 million and 250 million euros (around $278 million) this year.

The carrier’s EbitDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin forecast for 2020 is 32 percent to 32.5 percent.

Pegasus also expects a 12 percent to 14 percent capacity increase (available seat kilometers).

Domestic load factor is forecast to remain flat while international load factor is expected to rise by between 1 percentage point to 1.5 percentage points year-on-year, the company said yesterday in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

The number of air jets in the fleet will increase by 10 at the end of the year, it added.

Pegasus reported earlier in January that it saw a 0.3 percent annual decline in the number of passengers it carried to 29.9 million in 2019.

The number of domestic passengers dropped 11.5 percent on an annual basis to 15.7 million, while the number of international passengers rose by 17.2 percent to 13.7 million last year.

In the first nine months of 2019, the carrier’s revenues increased by 16 percent to 1.3 billion euros while its net income jumped 37 percent to stand at 199 million euros.

In the third quarter of last year, the carrier’s revenues and net income were 647 million euros and 182 million euros, respectively.

airline,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Italy hope for ‘lasting’ truce in Libya

    Turkey, Italy hope for ‘lasting’ truce in Libya

  2. Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

    Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

  3. Main opposition asks parliament to investigate FETÖ’s political establishment

    Main opposition asks parliament to investigate FETÖ’s political establishment

  4. Will Turkey still deploy troops to Libya after truce?

    Will Turkey still deploy troops to Libya after truce?

  5. Ancient gymnasium to become open-air museum in Turkey’s İzmir

    Ancient gymnasium to become open-air museum in Turkey’s İzmir
Recommended
Survey forecasts no change in interest rates

Survey forecasts no change in interest rates
Canal Istanbul can generate $1 bln from passing ships annually: Minister

Canal Istanbul can generate $1 bln from passing ships annually: Minister
Current account posts $518 mln deficit in November

Current account posts $518 mln deficit in November
Hen egg production up in November

Hen egg production up in November
Turkey collects nearly 728,000 tons of cow milk in November

Turkey collects nearly 728,000 tons of cow milk in November
Istanbul’s airports host over 104 mln passengers

Istanbul’s airports host over 104 mln passengers
WORLD Germany plans to hold Libya summit on Jan 19, participants say

Germany plans to hold Libya summit on Jan 19, participants say

Germany plans to hold a summit aimed at plotting a path to peace in Libya on Jan. 19, two participants in the preparatory negotiations said on Jan. 13.
ECONOMY Survey forecasts no change in interest rates

Survey forecasts no change in interest rates

Turkey's Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates constant this week, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Jan. 13.
SPORTS Turkish women’s volleyball team grabs ticket to Tokyo

Turkish women’s volleyball team grabs ticket to Tokyo

Turkey snatched a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after winning the women’s CEV European continental qualifier.