Passenger's terror threat cancels flight in Istanbul

  • December 18 2019 10:36:00

Passenger's terror threat cancels flight in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Passengers terror threat cancels flight in Istanbul

Passengers of an airplane prepared to take off from Istanbul to Turkish Cyprus experienced a panic of terror before takeoff on Dec. 18.

 “I am a FETÖ member, and I will blow up the aircraft,” a passenger suddenly started to shout in the plane during taxiing on the runway.

Other passengers tried to calm down the woman who had covered her face with a veil and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, security guards were called to the plane by the flight team.

The woman, arguing with other passengers, lit cigarettes inside the plane while waiting for the security forces. 

When the suspect was removed from the plane, the other passengers were taken to the terminal for a security check.

The flight of Pegasus Airlines from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Ercan Airport in Turkish Cyprus was canceled.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

    No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

    Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

  3. Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

    Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

  4. İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

    İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

  5. CHP rules out sanctions, threats on Turkey-US ties

    CHP rules out sanctions, threats on Turkey-US ties
Recommended
Police detains 26 over suspected FETÖ-links

Police detains 26 over suspected FETÖ-links

CHP leader slams arrest of Urla mayor, says Turkey ‘does not have democracy’

CHP leader slams arrest of Urla mayor, says Turkey ‘does not have democracy’
Turkey launches 8th phase of domestic anti-terror op

Turkey launches 8th phase of domestic anti-terror op
13 ISIL suspects detained in southern Turkey

13 ISIL suspects detained in southern Turkey
MHP leader slams the establishment of new political parties

MHP leader slams the establishment of new political parties
Ankara welcomes Australias move on killed diplomats

Ankara welcomes Australia's move on killed diplomats
WORLD Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians return

Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians' return

Turkish foreign minister on Dec. 17 discussed the voluntary return of Syrians with his counterparts from Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan.
ECONOMY Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November

Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November

Turkey's crude steel output was 30.9 million tons in January-November, a trade association said on Dec. 17.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes maintained their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague over 74-68 win against Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania.