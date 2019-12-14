Parliament condemns US resolution on 1915 events

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish parliament on Dec. 13 hit back at the U.S. Senate over a resolution on the Armenian allegations concerning events in 1915.

"As the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we strongly condemn and reject the U.S. Senate-approved decision on the so-called Armenian genocide which distorts historical facts and flouts the fundamental rules of international law," said a joint declaration by parliament.

"The decision, which lacks any legal value ... is part of a dirty game," said the declaration.

Parliament called on historians to accurately inform the public about the events in question, adding that Turkey has opened up its rich archives for all researchers, including Armenians.

"The decision of the U.S. Senate is null and void in terms of history and law as well as our esteemed nation and the global community,” it added.

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to examine the issue.