Parliament condemns Trump peace plan

  • January 30 2020 10:14:28

Parliament condemns Trump peace plan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Parliament condemns Trump peace plan

In a joint declaration, Turkey's parliament on Jan. 29 condemned the U.S.' peace plan for the Middle East.

Describing the so-called "deal of the century," as a "plan of instability and conflict," Turkish lawmakers underlined that it excluded Palestinians, "one of the two parts" of the dispute between Israel and Palestine.

"[The plan] is against U.N. decisions and the perspective of the two-state solution," the declaration said, accusing it of seeking to turn the occupation of Palestine into its annexation.

Ankara says Trump’s Middle East plan ‘attempt to steal Palestinian land’
Ankara says Trump’s Middle East plan ‘attempt to steal Palestinian land’

On Jan. 29, Donald Trump released his oft-delayed plan, dubbed the "deal of the century" to end the Israel-Palestine dispute in the White House where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present, while Palestinian authorities were not represented.

During the news conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital".

Trump's Mideast peace plan: Key points
Trumps Mideast peace plan: Key points

The declaration stressed that Turkey would never back any initiative, "which ignores fundamental rights and freedoms of Palestinians."

Turkey would continue to protect the fundamental rights of Palestinians in the international areas, it added.

All parties represented in the parliament signed the declaration.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

  2. CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

    CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

  3. Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

    Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

  4. Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

    Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

  5. Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

    Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region
Recommended
Prosecutors launch probe into rent hikes in eastern Elazığ after deadly earthquake

Prosecutors launch probe into rent hikes in eastern Elazığ after deadly earthquake
US commander visits Turkey for talks on Syria

US commander visits Turkey for talks on Syria
FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkish intel foils plots against country

FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkish intel foils plots against country
Police detains 10 ISIL terror suspects

Police detains 10 ISIL terror suspects
Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya
Greek Cyprus not ready to share power and wealth, says Turkish Cyprus FM

Greek Cyprus not ready to share power and wealth, says Turkish Cyprus FM
WORLD Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syrias Idlib

Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib

At least ten civilians were killed when Russian warplanes hit residential areas in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, overnight, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 30.   
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Turkey's Central Bank on Jan. 30 announced its inflation forecasts for 2020-21 remain unchanged.
SPORTS Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Jan. 29 with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis.