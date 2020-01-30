Parliament condemns Trump peace plan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

In a joint declaration, Turkey's parliament on Jan. 29 condemned the U.S.' peace plan for the Middle East.

Describing the so-called "deal of the century," as a "plan of instability and conflict," Turkish lawmakers underlined that it excluded Palestinians, "one of the two parts" of the dispute between Israel and Palestine.

"[The plan] is against U.N. decisions and the perspective of the two-state solution," the declaration said, accusing it of seeking to turn the occupation of Palestine into its annexation.

On Jan. 29, Donald Trump released his oft-delayed plan, dubbed the "deal of the century" to end the Israel-Palestine dispute in the White House where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present, while Palestinian authorities were not represented.

During the news conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital".

The declaration stressed that Turkey would never back any initiative, "which ignores fundamental rights and freedoms of Palestinians."

Turkey would continue to protect the fundamental rights of Palestinians in the international areas, it added.

All parties represented in the parliament signed the declaration.