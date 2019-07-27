Paralympic judoists win 3 medals

  • July 27 2019 13:05:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s Paralympic judoists won three medals in the first day of the European Championships in Italy on July 26.

Turkey's Zeynep Çelik Aydın won a gold medal in women's 57kg category while Recep Çiftçi claimed a silver medal in men's 60kg and Ecem Taşın won a bronze medal in women's 48kg category.

About 130 judoists from 18 countries compete in the Genova, Italy for the 2019 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Judo European Championships which started on July 26.

