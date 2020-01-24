Painting featuring Jesus seized in Turkey’s Mersin

  • January 24 2020 12:40:00

Painting featuring Jesus seized in Turkey’s Mersin

MERSİN
Painting featuring Jesus seized in Turkey’s Mersin

The Turkish security forces have seized a painting featuring the figures of Jesus and Virgin Mary in an operation in the southern province of Mersin, home to thousands of years of history.

The painting is carved on wood and dates back to the 11th and 13th centuries.

The Directorate of Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch, affiliated with the Provincial Gendarmerie Command, was informed that a café held a historic painting. During the operation, the officials seized the 25x30 centimeter wooden painting. The panting was delivered to the Museum Directorate for further analysis.

According to the first result of the analysis, the painting features Jesus in the arms of Virgin Mary, along with five other figures. Red and green colors dominate the painting, dating back to the monotheistic era between the 11th and 13th centuries.

The suspect was released after his testimony.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to step up to award new licenses to TPAO after deal with Libya

    Turkey to step up to award new licenses to TPAO after deal with Libya

  2. Turkey deliveryman risks 18 years in jail for spitting on pizza

    Turkey deliveryman risks 18 years in jail for spitting on pizza

  3. Ankara slams Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean

    Ankara slams Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean

  4. Ottoman descendants in South Africa eagerly await Turkish citizenship

    Ottoman descendants in South Africa eagerly await Turkish citizenship

  5. Peace plan is an important step towards restoring political stability in Libya, Erdoğan says

    Peace plan is an important step towards restoring political stability in Libya, Erdoğan says
Recommended
Documentary carries Macedonian beekeeper out of poverty

Documentary carries Macedonian beekeeper out of poverty
Stolen artworks returned to French Jewish family

Stolen artworks returned to French Jewish family
Ottoman daily found inside wall of Dolmabahçe Palace

Ottoman daily found inside wall of Dolmabahçe Palace
Historic port city viewed from sky

Historic port city viewed from sky
Record number of tourists visit Turkish mosaic museum

Record number of tourists visit Turkish mosaic museum
UK issues commemorative coin celebrating rock band Queen

UK issues commemorative coin celebrating rock band Queen
WORLD Iran slams US threat to new commander of Quds Forces

Iran slams US threat to new commander of Quds Forces

A U.S. envoy's threat to assassinate the new leader of Iran's Quds Force was condemned on Jan. 23 by a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
ECONOMY Former Wells Fargo chief executive John Stumpf is to pay $17.5m to settle

Former Wells Fargo chief executive John Stumpf is to pay $17.5m to settle

The US government announced on Jan. 23 that former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf has been banned from ever working at a bank again and will pay $17.5 million for scandals in which millions of fake accounts were set up to meet sales quotas.
SPORTS NBA All-Star starters announced, Giannis, LeBron to captain

NBA All-Star starters announced, Giannis, LeBron to captain

The NBA announced the All-Star starters for the 69th All-Star Game that will be held on February 16.