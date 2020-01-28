Özdemir Asaf: A gentle poet

  • January 28 2020 13:28:00

Özdemir Asaf: A gentle poet

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Özdemir Asaf: A gentle poet

Turkey on Jan. 28 commemorated Özdemir Asaf, a unique poet of contemporary Turkish literature, on the 39th anniversary of his death.

Born in Ankara, the Turkish capital, on June 11, 1923, Asaf was known to be a man with gentle characteristics and love for life.

After completing his primary education in Ankara, Asaf had moved to Istanbul with his family. He graduated from Kabataş High School in 1942.

Asaf met his first wife Selma Tezakın when he was a law student at Istanbul University in the 1940s.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency about his father, Seda Arun said she first discovered that his father was writing poems during the frequents visits of renowned poets of the era, including Fazıl Hüsnü Dağlarca, Sait Faik Abasıyanık, Peyami Safa and Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu back in 1954.

“During these conversations at home, I learned that my father also wrote something,” Arun said.

“I didn't know if he was writing proses or poetry. He was reading a poem. Moreover, he insistently read the same poem. I asked my dad who wrote it, and he said that it was him.”

In 1951, Asaf established the Art Printing House and started to work as a printer. In 1955, he founded a new publishing company, Round Table Press, and started to publish his poetry books.

Özdemir Asaf: A gentle poet“In 1955, he published his first poetry book called 'Dünya Kaçtı Gözüme' ['The World Caught My Eye' in English], and he prepared the cover of the book himself with his manual cutting machine,” Arun said.

“There was no crew fault in the book. Because he was the crew. The first evening he brought his book, I never forgot his enthusiasm at home,” she added.

Asaf participated in the Belgian International Poetry Biennial in 1959, representing the Turkish Literary Union, and in 1966, he joined the Poetry Congress in Yugoslavia at the invitation of the Macedonian Writers Association.

The poet, whose translations and poetry books continued to be published, closed his printing and publishing companies in 1970.

Asaf's early poems feature semi-lines and quatrains. He often kept the number of lines in his poems at a minimum. The poet also applied to irony and verbal speech.

In his distinguished poem Lavinia, Asaf poeticized unrequited love around a theme of longing. He hides the name of the loved one but nicknames her as Lavinia.

Lavinia (1957)

I won't ask you not to go.

You are cold, take my jacket.

These are the loveliest times of the day.

Stay with me

I won't ask you not to go.

But Lavinia, don't go.

I will keep your name as a secret

Even you shall not know, Lavinia.

The themes of love, separation, death, which the poet used a lot, gradually left its place to the uneasiness of escape and despair.

In early December 1980, Asaf began receiving treatment for a lung disease at Vakıf Gureba Hospital in Istanbul.

On Jan. 28, 1981, he died of a brain tumor at his home in Istanbul's Bebek district. He was laid to rest in the Aşiyan Cemetery upon his request.

“My father, who everyone thought was a painter and later learned that he was a poet, always has a cigarette in his hand and walks fast with big steps,” Arun wrote for her biography assignment in the middle school.

“My father, always looking angry at first sight with his brown eyes, mustache trying to cover his whole face, his bony nose, his tallness and his books between his hands, is always cheerful," Asaf's daughter said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

    Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

  2. Ankara urges EU to reconsider its enlargement policy

    Ankara urges EU to reconsider its enlargement policy

  3. Erdoğan warns against Haftar's violations

    Erdoğan warns against Haftar's violations

  4. Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

    Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

  5. Quakes don’t kill

    Quakes don’t kill
Recommended
Turkish pianist performs at events in South Africa

Turkish pianist performs at events in South Africa
Low tide reveals ancient port in north Aegean town

Low tide reveals ancient port in north Aegean town
Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes
Khashoggi documentary ‘The Dissident’ lands at Sundance

Khashoggi documentary ‘The Dissident’ lands at Sundance
‘1917’ scoops top Hollywood director prize for Mendes

‘1917’ scoops top Hollywood director prize for Mendes

Paris Opera finds its voice after weeks of strikes

Paris Opera finds its voice after weeks of strikes
WORLD Over 39,000 flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib

Over 39,000 flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib

A renewed drive by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture rebel-held territory in Syria's northwest sparked a fresh exodus of many thousands of civilians toward Turkey's border on Jan. 28 amid heavy airstrikes, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 28.
ECONOMY Turkey ‘has potential to attract over 75 mln tourists’

Turkey ‘has potential to attract over 75 mln tourists’

Turkey has the potential to attract more than 75 million foreign tourists and generate at least $65 billion in tourism revenues, Naci Ağbal, the head of Turkey’s Strategy and Budget Directorate, has said.
SPORTS Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal

Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal

Demir Grup Sivasspor draw Çaykur Rizespor 1-1 by managing to earn 1 point with a stoppage-time goal.