Over 710 irregular migrants held in Turkey

  • December 28 2019 13:53:37

Over 710 irregular migrants held in Turkey

EDİRNE-Anadolu Agency
Over 710 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkish gendarmerie forces held 713 irregular migrants in the northwestern Edirne province, bordering Greece, on Dec. 27.

Among the migrants were the nationals of Nepal, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Morocco and Algeria.

The migrants were sent to the provincial migration office for legal procedures.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry, and over 336,000 have been held so far this year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's indigenous car presented to public

    Turkey's indigenous car presented to public

  2. Turkish forces ready for deployment in Libya, ministry spokeswoman says

    Turkish forces ready for deployment in Libya, ministry spokeswoman says

  3. Cargo vessel crashes into bollard on Istanbul's Bosphorus

    Cargo vessel crashes into bollard on Istanbul's Bosphorus

  4. Iran, Russia, China conduct joint military exercise

    Iran, Russia, China conduct joint military exercise

  5. Canal Istanbul environmental report very transparent, minister says

    Canal Istanbul environmental report very transparent, minister says
Recommended
Police detains 11 ISIL terror suspects in Turkey

Police detains 11 ISIL terror suspects in Turkey
Erdoğan slams main oppositions criticisms on Kanal Istanbul

Erdoğan slams main opposition's criticisms on Kanal Istanbul
Libya deal ensures Turkey’s maritime freedom, says communications director

Libya deal ensures Turkey’s maritime freedom, says communications director
Turkey suspends 18 judges, prosecutors over FETÖ ties

Turkey suspends 18 judges, prosecutors over FETÖ ties
Turkey condemns terror attack in Niger

Turkey condemns terror attack in Niger
CHP leader criticizes Turkey’s Libya policy

CHP leader criticizes Turkey’s Libya policy
WORLD Kazakh officials investigating causes of deadly plane crash

Kazakh officials investigating causes of deadly plane crash

Technical failure, pilot error and weather conditions are being considered as possible causes of the plane crash in which 12 people were killed and more than 50 injured, officials in Kazakhstan said on Dec. 28.
ECONOMY Volkswagen raises forecast for electric car production

Volkswagen raises forecast for electric car production

Automaker Volkswagen is accelerating its move into battery-powered cars, saying it will reach its goal of 1 million electric cars per year two years earlier than planned. Dec. 27's announcement came as European automakers are under pressure to meet lower emissions limits aimed at fighting global warming.

SPORTS Curtain falls on Turkish Süper Lig’s first half with Sivas in lead

Curtain falls on Turkish Süper Lig’s first half with Sivas in lead

The Turkish top-tier football league’s first half of the 2019-2020 season will be completed with Week 17 games to be played this weekend. Surprise leader Sivasspor is guaranteed to be crowned the winter champion of the Turkish Süper Lig going into the last game of the first half of the season with 34 points, four points ahead of closest rival Başakşehir.