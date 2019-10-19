Over 7,600 companies founded in September
ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey saw a nearly 22% annual rise in the number of newly established companies in September, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) announced on Oct. 18.
A total of 7,696 companies was founded last month, up from 6,328 in September 2018, the organization said in a statement.
Meanwhile, some 1,165 companies went out of business, rising 5% during the same period.
The number of newly established foreign-partnered or foreign-funded companies slipped 15% to reach 1,143 in September.
In the first nine months of this year, some 60,170 companies were formed, falling 7% year-on-year.