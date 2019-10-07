Over 5,000 facilities fined for violating environment rules

  • October 07 2019 16:25:00

Over 5,000 facilities fined for violating environment rules

ANKARA
Over 5,000 facilities fined for violating environment rules

The Environment Ministry has fined 5,015 facilities a total of 101.3 million Turkish Liras (around $17.5 million) for violating environment laws in the first nine months of 2019.

The ministry carries out inspections across the country to see if facilities comply with the existing rules and regulations and to assess the impact of those facilities on environment.

As part of those inspections, officials from the ministry and the ministry’s provincial directorates visited a total of 33,837 facilities in January-September.

During the inspections, while over 5,000 facilities were fined, 183 facilities, which were found polluting the environment, were ordered to halt operations.

Officials mostly focus to determine whether the facilities breach regulations regarding noise pollution.

However, the largest fines were handed over for violating waste regulations.

The capital Ankara took the lead in terms of receiving the largest amount of fines. Facilities in Ankara which violate the rules were fined a total of 22 million liras, followed by Istanbul with 6.8 million liras.

Polluters in İzmir, the country’s third largest city, were fined 6 million liras.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US troops' retreat from N Syria has begun: Erdoğan

    US troops' retreat from N Syria has begun: Erdoğan

  2. Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale

    Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale

  3. Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?

    Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?

  4. ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

    ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

  5. Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

    Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister
Recommended
License should be acquired for pit bull ownership: Commission

License should be acquired for pit bull ownership: Commission
Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale

Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale
At least 1,320 workers killed in Turkey in first nine months of 2019: Report

At least 1,320 workers killed in Turkey in first nine months of 2019: Report
7th Konya science festival kicks off

7th Konya science festival kicks off
Students barter paintings to feed stray animals

Students barter paintings to feed stray animals
Judicial reforms winning praise from Turkish public: Minister

Judicial reforms winning praise from Turkish public: Minister
WORLD Trump announces troop withdrawal from Syria

Trump announces troop withdrawal from Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 7 reiterated his administration’s commitment to withdraw troops from Syria following a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart a day earlier.
ECONOMY Turkeys export, import expectations down in Q4: Survey

Turkey's export, import expectations down in Q4: Survey

Turkey's Ministry of Trade on Oct. 7 announced the survey results of foreign trade expectations for the last quarter of this year.
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş won against Turkish Süper Lig leader Alanyaspor 2-0 in a Week 7 match to end the six-game unbeaten run of the visiting side and grab its second win of the season in a week its city rivals faltered.