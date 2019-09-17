Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

  • September 17 2019 09:29:20

Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

BİLECİK-Anadolu Agency
Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

Turkey granted citizenship to over 40,000 Ahıska Turks living in Turkey, said the head of the World Union of Ahıska Turks on Sept. 16.

Ahıska Turks, also known as the Meskhetian Turks, are some 92,000 people forced to migrate Georgia’s Meskheti region by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1944.

Fuat Uçar, the head of the union which serves members of the community in nine countries, said the process is ongoing for other 20,000 applications that seek Turkish citizenship.

“Also, brothers and sisters who came to Turkey but have not applied for the citizenship yet, are expected to apply,” said Uçar.

Significant works have recently been carried out for the benefit of Ahıska Turks upon the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The union has offices in ten different provinces across Turkey, the head said.

He recalled that Ahıska Turks enjoy long term residence permits in Turkey since last March.

Uçar underlined those with that advantage benefit the same rights of a Turkish citizen.

He also said a commemoration event will be held at the presidential complex in November to mark the 75th year of the exile. It will be organized jointly with the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

“We will also hold a symbolic program in Ahıska, Georgia to commemorate the exile,” Uçar said.

During a near-40-day period of deportation from their homeland to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, around 13,000 Ahıska Turks lost their lives due to hunger, cold weather and diseases.

Turkey has voluntarily accepted thousands of Ahıska Turks upon Erdoğan’s instructions.

Today, around half a million of Ahıska Turks live in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the U.S. and Ukraine.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

    100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

  2. Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport

    Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport

  3. Ankara summit to add dimensions to Astana process: Erdoğan

    Ankara summit to add dimensions to Astana process: Erdoğan

  4. Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

    Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

  5. EU allocates $38.9 million for Turkish Cypriots

    EU allocates $38.9 million for Turkish Cypriots
Recommended
Deforestation prevention key to fight climate change

Deforestation prevention key to fight climate change

Turkeys Maarif opens first-ever school in EU country

Turkey's Maarif opens first-ever school in EU country
Teknofest Istanbul opens doors for enthusiasts

Teknofest Istanbul opens doors for enthusiasts
District governor assumes charge as mayor in SE Turkey

District governor assumes charge as mayor in SE Turkey
Turkish NGO launches festival for Syrian children

Turkish NGO launches festival for Syrian children
Ankara summit to add dimensions to Astana process: Erdoğan

Ankara summit to add dimensions to Astana process: Erdoğan
WORLD Blast kills dozens at Afghan election rally, aide says president unhurt

Blast kills dozens at Afghan election rally, aide says president unhurt

An explosion near an election rally attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani killed 24 people and injured 31 others, a health official said, but Ghani was unhurt according to an aide.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows over $690M through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows over $690M through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed a total of around 3.97 billion Turkish liras ($694.6 million) from domestic markets on Sept. 16, according to an official statement.
SPORTS Galatasaray to face Club Brugge in Champions League

Galatasaray to face Club Brugge in Champions League

Turkish giants Galatasaray will face Belgium's Club Brugge in Europe's most prestigious football tournament, UEFA Champions League, on Sept. 17.