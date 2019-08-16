Over 35,000 amateur butchers hurt during Eid

  • August 16 2019 13:33:50

Over 35,000 amateur butchers hurt during Eid

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Over 35,000 amateur butchers hurt during Eid

This week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha was intended to follow the tradition of sacrificing and distributing the meat of farm animals, but many amateur Turkish butchers were hurt by their lack of experience. 

Over 35,000 people had to go to emergency rooms across Turkey after being injured during animal sacrifices during the four-day holiday, which ended on Aug. 14, according to Health Ministry figures.

Nearly 30,000 went to hospitals on the first day of the holiday alone, when most of the sacrifices take place.

Istanbul -- Turkey’s most populous city -- suffered the most injuries, with nearly 3,000, while the capital Ankara was second with over 2,300. The central province of Konya also saw 2,223 people injured.

In Turkey, sacrificing animals in public places such as gardens, parks, squares, or streets is subject to fines of 287 Turkish liras, or about $50.

People are instead encouraged to sacrifice the animals in proper hygienic facilities designated by city governments.

A total of 130,000 health personnel were on duty as part of measures taken for the Eid holiday by the ministry.

Turkey, Eid al-Adha, meat, butcher

MOST POPULAR

  1. New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

    New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

  2. Turkish tourism booms with Eid al-Adha

    Turkish tourism booms with Eid al-Adha

  3. Who is responsible for the birth of a ‘statelet’ east of Euphrates?

    Who is responsible for the birth of a ‘statelet’ east of Euphrates?

  4. Bus with passengers on board catches fire in Turkey’s northwest

    Bus with passengers on board catches fire in Turkey’s northwest

  5. Turkey slams Israeli minister's remarks on Al-Aqsa

    Turkey slams Israeli minister's remarks on Al-Aqsa
Recommended
Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes

Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes
Huge swings on Ayder Plateau to be removed

Huge swings on Ayder Plateau to be removed
Turkey slams Israeli ministers remarks on Al-Aqsa

Turkey slams Israeli minister's remarks on Al-Aqsa

Turkish charity sends Eid meat to millions worldwide

Turkish charity sends Eid meat to millions worldwide
Man killed while trying to rescue turtle

Man killed while trying to rescue turtle

Turkish defense minister visits border for safe zone

Turkish defense minister visits border for safe zone

WORLD N Korea fires projectiles, rejects talks with S Korea

N Korea fires projectiles, rejects talks with S Korea

North Korea launched at least two projectiles into the sea on Aug. 16, South Korea's military said, shortly after Pyongyang described South Korea's president as "impudent" and vowed that inter-Korean talks are over.
ECONOMY Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkey's first national earth observation satellite, named Rasat, completed its 8th year in orbit.         
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig starts on Aug 16

Turkish Süper Lig starts on Aug 16

Turkish top tier football league, the Süper Lig is set to kick off on Aug. 16 as the 81-day break ends.