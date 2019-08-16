Over 35,000 amateur butchers hurt during Eid

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

This week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha was intended to follow the tradition of sacrificing and distributing the meat of farm animals, but many amateur Turkish butchers were hurt by their lack of experience.

Over 35,000 people had to go to emergency rooms across Turkey after being injured during animal sacrifices during the four-day holiday, which ended on Aug. 14, according to Health Ministry figures.

Nearly 30,000 went to hospitals on the first day of the holiday alone, when most of the sacrifices take place.

Istanbul -- Turkey’s most populous city -- suffered the most injuries, with nearly 3,000, while the capital Ankara was second with over 2,300. The central province of Konya also saw 2,223 people injured.

In Turkey, sacrificing animals in public places such as gardens, parks, squares, or streets is subject to fines of 287 Turkish liras, or about $50.

People are instead encouraged to sacrifice the animals in proper hygienic facilities designated by city governments.

A total of 130,000 health personnel were on duty as part of measures taken for the Eid holiday by the ministry.