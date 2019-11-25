Over 3,900 judges, prosecutors dismissed since coup attempt: Minister

  • November 25 2019 14:25:32

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Over 3,900 judges, prosecutors dismissed since coup attempt: Minister

Over 3,900 judges and prosecutors have been dismissed since the defeated terrorist coup of 2016, the Turkish justice minister said on Nov. 25.

"The number of judges and prosecutors who have been dismissed since July 15 [2016] is 3,926," Abdulhamit Gül told the members of the parliament's planning and budget committee.

FETÖ threat did not basically start at the night of July 15, or ended in the morning of July 16, he noted.

Gül said Turkey faces a terror group, which has infiltrated the state institutions "for 40 years".

"We know that it is not correct to say 'we have completed the fight with this terror group in 40 days'," he stressed.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions,
particularly the military, police, and judiciary. Gül reminded that Turkey has sent the U.S. total of seven extradition requests for FETÖ leader Gülen.

He added that total of 270 out of 289 cases related to the coup attempt have been concluded since 2016.

