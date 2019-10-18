Over 1B people watch 2019 Women's World Cup: FIFA 

  • October 18 2019 17:25:00

Over 1B people watch 2019 Women's World Cup: FIFA 

ISTANBUL
Over 1B people watch 2019 Womens World Cup: FIFA

More than one billion people watched the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, setting a new audience record for the competition, FIFA said on Oct. 18.         

"1.12 billion viewers watched coverage of France 2019 on TV at home, on digital platforms or out-of-home," the World football's governing body said on its website.         

"993.5 million watched on TV alone, 481.5 million accessed coverage on digital platforms," FIFA said.         

The previous World Cup, Canada 2015 was watched by 764 million viewers.         

FIFA added that the France 2019 final was viewed live by more than 260 million people.         

The U.S. won this year's World Cup, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in July.          

Holders the U.S. won their fourth Women's World Cup in history.     

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

    Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

  2. European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

    European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

  3. Clash in safe zone out of question, disinformation: Erdoğan

    Clash in safe zone out of question, disinformation: Erdoğan

  4. Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

    Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

  5. High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

    High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert
Recommended
Dutch bank sponsors Turkish basketball league

Dutch bank sponsors Turkish basketball league
El Clasico postponed amid Catalan crisis

'El Clasico' postponed amid Catalan crisis
Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds
Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden
World Cup qualifier between rival Koreas ends in goalless draw

World Cup qualifier between rival Koreas ends in goalless draw
LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments

LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments
WORLD Dozens killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing

Dozens killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing

At least 62 people killed and dozens injured by a bomb during Friday prayers at a mosque in Afghanistan
ECONOMY Inflation expectations drop to 12.7 percent

Inflation expectations drop to 12.7 percent

End-year inflation expectations in Turkey eases to 12.69 percent in October from 13.96 in the previous month
SPORTS Over 1B people watch 2019 Womens World Cup: FIFA

Over 1B people watch 2019 Women's World Cup: FIFA 

More than one billion people watched the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, setting a new audience record for the competition, FIFA says         