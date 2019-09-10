Over 160,000 tourists visit Akdamar Island in 2019

  • September 10 2019 09:26:00

Over 160,000 tourists visit Akdamar Island in 2019

VAN-Anadolu Agency
Over 160,000 tourists visit Akdamar Island in 2019

The Akdamar Island located in eastern Van province has drawn more than 160,000 visitors in 2019, an official said.

Akdamar, also called peace and serenity, is a prominent destination in belief tourism with a medieval Armenian church and crystal-clear water of Lake Van surrounding the island with a natural landscape.

Muzaffer Aktuğ, provincial director of culture and tourism, told Anadolu Agency that there is a surge in number of visitors since 2018.

“Around 157,000 people visited the island in 2018, while the number has risen to around 162,000 people as of Aug. 31, 2019,” Aktuğ said.

He added there goal is to attract at least 200,000 visitors by the end of the year.

Bahar Ibrahimi, an Iranian tourist, said she and her family visit Akdamar every time they come to Turkey.

“We love the historical and natural beauties of Van,” she said, adding the people are very hospitable.

Mustafa Öz, a member of a 19-person tourist group, said they admired the historical structure of Akdamar Church.

“This is a magnificent place. I advise everyone to come and see it,” he said.

Over 160,000 tourists visit Akdamar Island in 2019

Akdamar Church was built between 915 and 921 A.D. by architect Bishop Manuel, under the supervision of Gagik I Ardzruni, an Armenian king.

It was accepted in the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage on April 13, 2015.

Turkey began a restoration project at the Akdamar Church in 2005.

On Sept. 19, 2010, the Akdamar Church hosted its first service after a 95-year break. The church opened its service every year for one day and the last service was conducted in 2015, which saw a gathering of thousands of local and international tourists in Van.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls buying firefighter planes from Russia

    Turkey mulls buying firefighter planes from Russia

  2. Turkey to focus on participation finance

    Turkey to focus on participation finance

  3. Turkey needed for peace in Balkans: N Macedonian politician

    Turkey needed for peace in Balkans: N Macedonian politician

  4. Justice minister’s interview and the song on injustices

    Justice minister’s interview and the song on injustices

  5. Greek Cypriot side should learn to share: Turkish FM

    Greek Cypriot side should learn to share: Turkish FM
Recommended
Turkish city of dumpling eyes to be gastronomy center

Turkish 'city of dumpling' eyes to be gastronomy center
Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa
Scarlett Johansson unveils Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson unveils 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Marriage Story'
Play aims to make ‘impression’ in Taksim

Play aims to make ‘impression’ in Taksim
Turkish tenor performs in Verona Opera Festival

Turkish tenor performs in Verona Opera Festival
Odunpazarı Modern Museum opens, awaits visitors

Odunpazarı Modern Museum opens, awaits visitors
WORLD Johnson tells parliament: You can tie my hands, but I will not delay Brexit

Johnson tells parliament: You can tie my hands, but I will not delay Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sept. 10 he would not request an extension to Brexit, hours after a law came into force demanding that he delay Britain's departure from the European Union until 2020 unless he can strike a divorce deal.
ECONOMY Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

Turkey and the U.S. are determined to reach a $100 billion bilateral trade volume, said Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Sept. 9.
SPORTS Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

The 11th leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC) will begin in southwestern Turkey on Sept. 12 with Toyota driver Ott Tanak currently in the top spot with a healthy 33-point lead.