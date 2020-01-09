Over 16,000 migrants held in western Turkey in 2019

  • January 09 2020 14:55:46

Over 16,000 migrants held in western Turkey in 2019

MUĞLA-Anadolu Agency
Over 16,000 migrants held in western Turkey in 2019

More than 16,000 irregular migrants trying to get to Europe from western Turkey were held in 2019, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from security sources.

During the operations in Turkey's western Muğla province, overall 16,218 irregular migrants were held.

Security forces conducted successful operations to hold irregular migrants who have been trying to pass the Aegean Sea to reach Greece.

Irregular migrants generally face the risk of being capsized with dinghies while trying to reach the Kos and Symi islands of Greece.

Some irregular migrants fell into the hands of human smugglers or lost their lives to traffic incidents, freezing to death, or drowning at sea.

At least 25 irregular migrants lost their lives offshore of Muğla.

During the operations, 447 human traffickers were detained and over 50 vessels and hundreds of dinghies used by smugglers in the illegal passage were confiscated.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The migrants were nationals of Syria, Myanmar, Somalia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Palestine, and Iraq.

All of the migrants were either taken to hospitals for medical treatment or transferred to provincial migration offices.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

    Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

  3. Ankara, Moscow seek cease-fire in Libya as of Jan 12

    Ankara, Moscow seek cease-fire in Libya as of Jan 12

  4. Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

    Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

  5. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed
Recommended
Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on E Med

Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on E Med
13.5 tons of illegally hunted mussels seized in Turkey

13.5 tons of illegally hunted mussels seized in Turkey
Detained ISIL terrorists planned to target Turkish police

Detained ISIL terrorists planned to target Turkish police
Turkish FM meets Iraqi premier in Baghdad

Turkish FM meets Iraqi premier in Baghdad
Turkey destroys hundreds of mines, IEDs in N Syria

Turkey destroys hundreds of mines, IEDs in N Syria

Over 470 women killed in Turkey in 2019: Platform

Over 470 women killed in Turkey in 2019: Platform
WORLD Over 20,000 people fled Idlib toward Turkish border

Over 20,000 people fled Idlib toward Turkish border

Over 20,000 civilians have fled Syria’s northwestern region of Idlib to places near the Turkish border in the last two days, amid heightened bombardments by the Syrian regime and Russia, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 9.
ECONOMY Oil prices down with lost gains after Trumps comments

Oil prices down with lost gains after Trump's comments

Crude oil prices were down on Jan. 8 having lost gains recorded in the previous sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments to calm tensions in the Middle East.
SPORTS Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

Turkey's national women volleyball team will take on Belgium for their last group match in the European qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Jan. 10.