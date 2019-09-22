Over 13 kg of cocaine seized in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Customs enforcement team in Turkey have seized 13.29 kilograms (29.29 pounds) of cocaine in an operation in Istanbul airport, the Trade Ministry said on Sept. 21.

A Chilean and a Dutch who both traveled from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Istanbul on different days were arrested for smuggling illicit drugs.

A total of 10.53 kg (23.21 pounds) of cocaine were seized in a search made in the suitcase of Chilean suspect, while 2.76 kg (6.08 pounds) of cocaine were seized in the suitcase of Dutch suspect.