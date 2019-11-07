Ottoman writings exhibited at South African university

  • November 07 2019 10:04:00

Ottoman writings exhibited at South African university

CAPE TOWN-Anadolu Agency
Ottoman writings exhibited at South African university

Descendants of prominent Ottoman scholars and activists have donated Ottoman manuscripts, documents and rare books written in Afrikaans using the Arabic script to the University of Cape Town (UCT), with the documents clearly indicating an early link between Turkey and South Africa.

Halim Gençoğlu, a Turkish national and scholar at UCT's Centre for African Studies told that the library's Special Collections department of the university launched an exhibition last week to showcase manuscripts and books in the families' possession.

The exhibition was aimed at exploring traces of the Ottoman Empire at the Cape of Good Hope, where Cape Town is now located.

"These documents, books and manuscripts were found in the personal archives of the Ottoman families in South Africa," he said, adding that this was the first time that prominent Ottoman families were sharing their archives with researchers.

Some of the documents were about a well-known Ottoman scholar, Ebu Bekir Efendi who was sent to South Africa in the nineteenth century by Sultan Abdülaziz Han to teach Islam to the Cape Muslim community .

His legacy can still be felt more than 150 years later through his writings as well as the accounts and activities of his descendants who have lived in South Africa for five generations now.

The exhibition was attended by more than 50 people and was launched at a special lunch meeting in the Jagger Library in Cape Town, with the aim of celebrating the rich untold history and influence of the Muslim community of Cape Town. 

Anti-racism

"The display also commemorated the role of anti-racism activist Mahmud Haşim Paşa, a man of the Ottoman origin, who played a significant role in shaping the history of South African Black identity," said Gençoğlu.

He added that the pasha protested alongside South African activists like Sol Plaatje against racial discrimination, particularly the 1913 Land Act in the country that experienced years of racial segregation.

"The event provided a wonderful opportunity to highlight such material as rich, untapped, alternative sources for South African historiography," he added.

Some of the honorary guests at the exhibition included representatives of the Ottoman families such as Ayşa Paşa, Hişam Nimetullah Efendi, Rüşdi Güven Atala, Muhammed Nasri Efendi and Christopher Wake Walker.

The exhibition was the first to receive official recognition by a South African university.

The commemoration was arranged by Director of Special Collections at UCT, Michal Singer and Senior Librarian, Clive Kirkwood, among others.

MOST POPULAR

  1. China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

    China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

  2. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  3. YPG attacking Syria safe zone: Ankara

    YPG attacking Syria safe zone: Ankara

  4. Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

    Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

  5. ‘Don’t let it out of this room’

    ‘Don’t let it out of this room’
Recommended
Side Underwater Museum welcomes 50,000 visitors

Side Underwater Museum welcomes 50,000 visitors
Photo exhibiton on Akdamar Church opens in New York

Photo exhibiton on Akdamar Church opens in New York
Goodness and humor celebrated as Sesame Street turns 50

Goodness and humor' celebrated as 'Sesame Street' turns 50
Turkish man plays traditional saz on Mount Everest, wants to introduce Turkish culture

Turkish man plays traditional saz on Mount Everest, wants to introduce Turkish culture
New structure found in Metropolis excavations

New structure found in Metropolis excavations
Antalya’s Adam Kayalar rocks offer fantastic view

Antalya’s Adam Kayalar rocks offer fantastic view
WORLD Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader

Malaysia detains the deputy leader of Cambodia’s banned opposition party, Mu Sochua.

ECONOMY Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after strong second-quarter profits

Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after strong second-quarter profits

Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after reporting a more-than-expected quarterly profit on better global sales
SPORTS Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray eliminated from Champions League after being hammered at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.