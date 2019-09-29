Ottoman master's painting sells for $7.4M in London

  • September 29 2019 12:27:00

Ottoman master's painting sells for $7.4M in London

LONDON-Anadolu Agency
Ottoman masters painting sells for $7.4M in London

A masterpiece by a late Ottoman master was sold at auction on Sept. 28 in London for over 6.3 million pounds (almost $7.4 million).

The 1880 painting, Girl Reading the Quran, was the work of Osman Hamdi Bey, a pioneer of Turkish painting who died in 1910, and was sold at the Bonhams auction house.

Art historians say the oil painting, measuring 41.1 x 51 centimeters (1.34 x 1.67 feet) on canvas, carries Osman Hamdi Bey's distinctive features and unique style.

The details of the young woman’s clothes and the environment full of colorful Islamic designs have been praised as signatures of the renowned painter.

Turkey, Ottoman Empire, paintings,

MOST POPULAR

  1. TCG Kınalıada to join Turkish Navy

    TCG Kınalıada to join Turkish Navy

  2. Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

    Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

  3. Heavy rains cause flash floods in Northeastern Turkey

    Heavy rains cause flash floods in Northeastern Turkey

  4. Main opposition CHP holds Syria conference

    Main opposition CHP holds Syria conference

  5. Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal

    Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal
Recommended
Banksys chimpanzee parliament goes under the hammer

Banksy's chimpanzee parliament goes under the hammer
And the Golden Boll goes to ‘Noah Land’

And the Golden Boll goes to ‘Noah Land’
Maltese, Turkish unite for historical cemetery

Maltese, Turkish unite for historical cemetery

Coffee festival kicks off in Ankara

Coffee festival kicks off in Ankara

Wish stone in Hattusha lures tourists

'Wish stone' in Hattusha lures tourists

Ancient Roman bath discovered in western Turkey

Ancient Roman bath discovered in western Turkey
WORLD One year on, Saudi struggles to turn page on Khashoggi murder

One year on, Saudi struggles to turn page on Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia is attempting a comeback on the global stage one year after journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, but the crisis has weakened it and undermined its de facto leader’s ambitious reforms, analysts say.
ECONOMY Turkish exporters want to get top spot in Russian fruits market

Turkish exporters want to get top spot in Russian fruits market

Turkish fresh fruit and vegetable exporters want to again be Russia’s top supplier as the relations between the two countries normalizes.
SPORTS First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu on Sept. 28 became the first-ever Turkish winner of the World Superbike Championship after stunning series leader Jonathan Rea by overtaking him in the final lap. 