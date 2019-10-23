Osman Hamdi Bey’s ‘Koranic Instruction’ sold for $6 mln

  • October 23 2019 15:17:00

Osman Hamdi Bey’s ‘Koranic Instruction’ sold for $6 mln

LONDON
Osman Hamdi Bey’s ‘Koranic Instruction’ sold for $6 mln

A painting by 19th century Ottoman painter Osman Hamdi Bey has been sold in a London auction for almost $6 million.

The 1890 painting, “Koranic Instruction,” was sold by London-based auctioneers the Sotheby’s to an unnamed bidder for 4,64 million British pounds ($5,92 million). The art piece was valued between 3-5 million British pounds before the auction.

The painting was a piece of the Important Works from the Najd Collection.

“While at first glance ‘Koranic Instruction’ bears many of the hallmarks of a French academic painting, it was a radical work for its time that challenged artistic and social norms. For a start, figurative painting was virtually unpracticed by Muslim artists at the time,” reads the catalogue note about the painting.

“The opulent tiled setting of the present work is a secluded corner of the Yeşil Cami, or Green Mosque, in Bursa in western Anatolia. Framed by a Mamluk lantern and monumental candlestick, two men face one another, the seated man receiving Koranic instruction from the standing hoja or teacher. The closely cropped composition suggests that Hamdy Bey may have had recourse to photographs, a practice favored by French academic painters such as Jean-Leon Gerome.”

Osman Hamdi Bey’s “Girl Reciting Quran” was sold to Malaysian Islamic Arts Museum last month in London for 6.3 million British pounds.

Osman Hamdi Bey was a pioneering Turkish painter who lived between 1842 and 1910.

Sotheby's,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  2. Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

    Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

  3. New op in Syria not necessary: Turkish Defense Ministry

    New op in Syria not necessary: Turkish Defense Ministry

  4. THY weathers headwinds in tough year

    THY weathers headwinds in tough year

  5. Turkey to begin manufacturing aluminum engine blocks

    Turkey to begin manufacturing aluminum engine blocks
Recommended
Fallow deer photographed in Taurus Mountains

Fallow deer photographed in Taurus Mountains
Istanbul concert to commemorate Turkish composer Saygun

Istanbul concert to commemorate Turkish composer Saygun
Ottoman manuscripts at Istanbul exhibition

Ottoman manuscripts at Istanbul exhibition
Assyrian seal unearthed in Turkey’s southeast

Assyrian seal unearthed in Turkey’s southeast
Göbeklitepe promoted in Rome

Göbeklitepe promoted in Rome
3-month Atatürk exhibit starts next week

3-month Atatürk exhibit starts next week
WORLD NATO encouraged for a political solution in Syria after Turkey’s deals with US, Russia

NATO encouraged for a political solution in Syria after Turkey’s deals with US, Russia

Turkey’s recent deals with the United States and Russia have encouraged NATO to seek a political solution to the Syrian turmoil, the secretary-general of the alliance has said.
ECONOMY School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

The first school break of the 2019-2020 education year, which will take place between Nov. 18-22, will boost tourism as there is high demand especially for tour packages, sector players have told daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

Real Madrid defeats Turkish giants Galatasaray 1-0 in Group A match at Türk Telekom Stadium in UEFA Champions League