Organisation of Islamic Cooperation conference to be held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The OIC High-Level Public and Private Investment Conference will be held in Istanbul on Dec. 8-9.

Under the theme of "Unleashing Intra-OIC Investment Opportunities: Investment for Solidarity and Development", the upcoming OIC conference will be held in collaboration with the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Investment Office, the General Secretariat of the OIC, and the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) with a view to boosting the volume of intra-OIC investments, eliminating barriers to trade and investment, and ensuring sustainable socio-economic development.

Businesspeople from a range of leading companies in the area of banking, construction, tourism, and commerce sectors operating in the OIC geography, in addition to 56 OIC member states, five observer states and international organizations will be attending to the conference.

"The OIC Investment Conference will represent a win-win platform between OIC private and public sector policy makers to discuss policy proposals that will enable us to achieve a vibrant public and private dialogue. The conference will also highlight the main obstacles that need to be lifted to boost investments within the OIC," Arda Ermut, president of the Presidency Investment Office said regarding the conference.

"Promoting investments within the OIC by eliminating any barriers to free movement among OIC member states and at the same time increasing the ease of doing business in the OIC region are among the main objectives. We believe this Conference will be instrumental in creating many new business opportunities," he added.