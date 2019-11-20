Organisation of Islamic Cooperation conference to be held in Istanbul

  • November 20 2019 15:46:00

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation conference to be held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation conference to be held in Istanbul

The OIC High-Level Public and Private Investment Conference will be held in Istanbul on Dec. 8-9.

Under the theme of "Unleashing Intra-OIC Investment Opportunities: Investment for Solidarity and Development", the upcoming OIC conference will be held in collaboration with the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Investment Office, the General Secretariat of the OIC, and the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) with a view to boosting the volume of intra-OIC investments, eliminating barriers to trade and investment, and ensuring sustainable socio-economic development.

Businesspeople from a range of leading companies in the area of banking, construction, tourism, and commerce sectors operating in the OIC geography, in addition to 56 OIC member states, five observer states and international organizations will be attending to the conference.

"The OIC Investment Conference will represent a win-win platform between OIC private and public sector policy makers to discuss policy proposals that will enable us to achieve a vibrant public and private dialogue. The conference will also highlight the main obstacles that need to be lifted to boost investments within the OIC," Arda Ermut, president of the Presidency Investment Office said regarding the conference.

"Promoting investments within the OIC by eliminating any barriers to free movement among OIC member states and at the same time increasing the ease of doing business in the OIC region are among the main objectives. We believe this Conference will be instrumental in creating many new business opportunities," he added.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls for more investment in Turkey

    Erdoğan calls for more investment in Turkey

  2. Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

    Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

  3. University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

    University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

  4. Ancient city lies underground in Demre

    Ancient city lies underground in Demre

  5. YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t

    YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t
Recommended
Turkish women executive wins three Stevie Awards

Turkish women executive wins three Stevie Awards
Banks top corporate taxpayers list

Banks top corporate taxpayers list
Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line
Turkey has competitive advantage in financial technology: Official

Turkey has competitive advantage in financial technology: Official
Pegasus serves 25 mln passengers

Pegasus serves 25 mln passengers
Turkish auto sales decrease in first 10 months

Turkish auto sales decrease in first 10 months
WORLD Greece to overhaul migrant camps and achieve ‘air-tight’ borders

Greece to overhaul migrant camps and achieve ‘air-tight’ borders

Greece announced a plan on Nov. 20 to massively overhaul its overcrowded migrant camps on islands facing Turkey and make borders ‘air-tight’ against a feared new surge of asylum-seekers.
ECONOMY Turkish women executive wins three Stevie Awards

Turkish women executive wins three Stevie Awards

Seda Kalyoncu, senior vice president of corporate communications at Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines, was named the winner in three prestigious Stevie Awards categories.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Spain's Barcelona Lassa will host Turkish basketball powerhouse Fenerbahçe Beko on Nov. 20 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.