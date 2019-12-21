Refugees still left in the cold

GÜVEN SAK
  • December 21 2019
By GÜVEN SAK

Refugees still left in the cold

Last week, the Global Refugee Forum was convened in Geneva to put the refugee situation under the spotlight. It was the first of its kind to be organized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Swiss government.

President Erdoğan was at the meeting, and rightly so. Turkey’s more than 4 million refugees make it the world’s largest refugee-hosting country. It’s not only Syrian forced migrants that populate our cities, mind you, but also refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Iran.

I see a symmetric reaction against refugees in both developed and developing countries. It is all about human rights versus birth rights. On the one hand, self-declared democracies profess to value the right of the individual, no matter the origin, and many of these countries are patchworks of people from different backgrounds. On the other hand, it’s a game of “who was here first,” and the older one’s lineage, the more legitimate their standing.

The worse things get, the more people incline towards the latter line of thinking, and whatever problems they have, they blame on the newcomers.

Turkey is a refugee-hosting country that transformed itself from a transit to destination country with the European Union-Turkey deal. It did this to get visa liberalization from the EU. Turkey did its part in the refugee deal, but visa liberalization seems to be stuck. This is not only because of EU conditionality, mind you. Visa liberation was tied to a deal on Cyprus.

So, Turkey would do something that would ease the burden on Europe right away, while Europe would promise to do something that would be nice for Turkey down the line. Let’s just say it was not a symmetric understanding.

Why did Turkey do this without getting something substantial in return? That beats me, but that is the story of Turkey’s relationship with the EU, if you ask me. When Turkey was asked to do something, it is the rules of the club. When Turkey asked something from the EU, it’s “unfortunately” stuck somewhere in the process at Brussels. Here it is once again.

President Erdoğan noted in Geneva how Turkey was left alone in dealing with the refugees. With unemployment rising to record heights, Turkey too, is also about to enter the human rights v. birth rights debate. Mind you, Turks on the whole have been extremely welcoming of refugees, but as we know, every kind of gastfreundlichkeit (hospitality) has its limits, especially when business is bad. In the last five years, between September 2014 and September 2019, the number of unemployed increased by around 50 percent in the country, reaching to nearly 4.5 million. Not only that, but the share of those unemployed for a year or more has increased around 90 percent, while those unemployed only for one to two months has increased only 35 percent. It is this persistence that is causing the shift in attitudes.

Earlier this year, the UN set up a multi-party trust fund to support safe, orderly and regular migration in line with the Global Compact on Migration. This fund has yet to be fully operationalized. Meanwhile, Turkey has spent about $40 billion on refugees and will continue to spend much more. It isn’t only our country that is left alone by the world’s indifference, however, but countless people who must uproot their families and travel to distant lands in the hopes for peaceful and
dignified lives.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

    Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

  2. Ankara condemns US spending bill's measures against Turkey

    Ankara condemns US spending bill's measures against Turkey

  3. Turkey backs Libya’s legitimate government

    Turkey backs Libya’s legitimate government

  4. Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

    Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

  5. Greeks debating Turkey

    Greeks debating Turkey
Recommended
Germany’s Merkel due in Turkey in late January for talks on trade, ties

Germany’s Merkel due in Turkey in late January for talks on trade, ties
Greeks debating Turkey

Greeks debating Turkey
Yandex, Google and Turkey

Yandex, Google and Turkey
Who needs the other more, Turkey or the US

Who needs the other more, Turkey or the US?
Presidential race gets underway in Northern Cyprus

Presidential race gets underway in Northern Cyprus
CHP rules out sanctions, threats on Turkey-US ties

CHP rules out sanctions, threats on Turkey-US ties
WORLD Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island

Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island

Police on the Greek island of Samos on Dec. 19 fired tear gas to disperse asylum-seekers protesting dismal conditions at their severely overcrowded camp, state agency ANA said.
ECONOMY EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa

EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided Turkey's electricity company Enerjisa Enerji with a financing package worth $100 million in Turkish lira equivalent, the bank announced late on Dec. 19.
SPORTS Wounded title hopefuls prepare for decisive derby

Wounded title hopefuls prepare for decisive derby

Two struggling title contenders of the Turkish Süper Lig will face off on the Anatolian side of Istanbul on Dec. 22, with both host Fenerbahçe and visitor Beşiktaş hoping to offset last week’s losses.