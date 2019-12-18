Operation Kıran neutralizes 139 PKK terrorists

  • December 18 2019 11:38:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Operation Kıran neutralizes 139 PKK terrorists

A total of 139 terrorists have been neutralized and over 300 caves, shelters, and warehouses destroyed in the last four months during Operation Kıran, according to Turkey's Interior Ministry. 

With Turkey ramping up its fight against terrorists, the security forces launched the eighth phase of a domestic anti-terror offensive, the Interior Ministry said on Dec. 18.

The Operation Kıran-8 is underway in the rural areas of eastern Bitlis and Siirt provinces.

A total of 3,480 security personnel, including gendarmerie and police forces as well as village guards, are taking part in the operation.

On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kıran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kıran-2 on Aug. 27 in Mardin, Şırnak and Batman provinces. Six more iterations of the operation followed, including Operation Kıran-8.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, the European Union and has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

 

WORLD 12,000 people flee Idlib amid regime, Russian attacks

12,000 people flee Idlib amid regime, Russian attacks

Fleeing attacks by the al-Assad regime and its allies, at least 12,000 civilians have been forced to abandon what is supposed to be a cease-fire zone in northwestern Syria and headed for the Turkish border.
ECONOMY Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port

Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port

Global Ports Holding, a subsidiary of Global Yatırım Holding, has announced that it signed a 15-year management service agreement with Ha Long Sun Limited Liability Company for the Ha Long International Cruise Port located in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes maintained their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague over 74-68 win against Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania.