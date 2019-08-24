Operation Claw 3 launched in N Iraq: Defense ministry

  • August 24 2019 10:57:00

Operation Claw 3 launched in N Iraq: Defense ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Operation Claw 3 launched in N Iraq: Defense ministry

Turkish security forces launched on Aug. 23 Operation Claw 3 in Sinat-Haftanin region in northern Iraq, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Aug. 24.

The operation was launched to facilitate border security, neutralize terrorists, destroy caves and shelters in Sinat-Haftanin in northern Iraq, according to the statement.

Operation Claw 3 continues as planned with the support of Air Force planes, Army Aviation elements, howitzers, armed UAVs and UAVs, the statement added.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the terrorist organization PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists so far.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey, Operation Claw, Iraq

MOST POPULAR

  1. Time for a reality check in Syria

    Time for a reality check in Syria

  2. Turkish official inspects abandoned Varosha in Cyprus

    Turkish official inspects abandoned Varosha in Cyprus

  3. YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM

    YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM

  4. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

  5. Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

    Turkey remains world second biggest contractor
Recommended
Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director

Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director
Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties

Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties
Turkish NGOs protest Indias Kashmir move

Turkish NGOs protest India's Kashmir move
YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM

YPG has begun withdrawing in N Syria, according to CENTCOM
18th anniversary of ruling AKP marked in reception

18th anniversary of ruling AKP marked in reception

Turkish president to visit Russia next week

Turkish president to visit Russia next week
WORLD Trump raises China tariffs as trade war escalates

Trump raises China tariffs as trade war escalates

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 23 that he will boost tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese imports in the latest escalation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

ECONOMY Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey, which holds 4.6% of the global contractor market, continues to be the world's second-biggest contractor, according to a report by a U.S.-based magazine. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe eyes victory at Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe wants to maintain its good start to the Spor Toto Super League season when it visits city rival Başakşehir on Aug. 24.