Operation Claw 3 launched in N Iraq: Defense ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces launched on Aug. 23 Operation Claw 3 in Sinat-Haftanin region in northern Iraq, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Aug. 24.



The operation was launched to facilitate border security, neutralize terrorists, destroy caves and shelters in Sinat-Haftanin in northern Iraq, according to the statement.



Operation Claw 3 continues as planned with the support of Air Force planes, Army Aviation elements, howitzers, armed UAVs and UAVs, the statement added.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the terrorist organization PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists so far.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.



