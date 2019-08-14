Olympiacos eliminate Başakşehir in UCL quals

  • August 14 2019 13:13:09

Olympiacos eliminate Başakşehir in UCL quals

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Olympiacos eliminate Başakşehir in UCL quals

Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Başakşehir were eliminated by Olympiacos 3-0 aggregate in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round late on Aug. 13.

Olympiacos beat Başakşehir 2-0 at the Georgios Karaiskaki stadium in Athens in the third qualifying round second leg as the Greek club qualified for the Champions League playoffs with this victory.

Başakşehir started the match upbeat but their forwards Robinho and Enzo Crivelli missed opportunities to produce goals.

Neither team were able to score in the first half.

In the second half, Ruben Semedo gave a lead to Olympiacos in the 55th minute.

Former Fenerbahce star Mathieu Valbuena doubled his team’s lead after he scored a penalty in the 78th minute and Olympiacos won the game 2-0.

The Turkish club lost to Olympiacos 1-0 at home in the third qualifying round first leg in Istanbul.

Başakşehir will continue their European adventure in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Turkey, football, Başakşehir

MOST POPULAR

  1. New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

    New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

  2. Preparations begin with US delegation for Syria joint operations center

    Preparations begin with US delegation for Syria joint operations center

  3. Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

    Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

  4. 28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

    28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

  5. Turkey’s active communications satellite fleet to grow to six: Minister

    Turkey’s active communications satellite fleet to grow to six: Minister
Recommended
Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco

Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco
Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Bayern launches cup defense amid scandals in German football

Bayern launches cup defense amid scandals in German football
Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football
Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup
Man City, Liverpool ready for heavyweight Premier League battle

Man City, Liverpool ready for heavyweight Premier League battle
WORLD Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell

Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell

New Zealand officials admitted on Aug. 14 that they made a mistake by allowing the man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques to send a hand-written letter from his prison cell.
ECONOMY German economy shrinks amid trade concerns, auto woes

German economy shrinks amid trade concerns, auto woes

The German economy shrank by 0.1 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter as global trade conflicts and troubles in the auto industry weighed on Europe’s largest economy.
SPORTS Olympiacos eliminate Başakşehir in UCL quals

Olympiacos eliminate Başakşehir in UCL quals

Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Başakşehir were eliminated by Olympiacos 3-0 aggregate in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round late on Aug. 13.