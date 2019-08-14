Olympiacos eliminate Başakşehir in UCL quals

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Başakşehir were eliminated by Olympiacos 3-0 aggregate in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round late on Aug. 13.

Olympiacos beat Başakşehir 2-0 at the Georgios Karaiskaki stadium in Athens in the third qualifying round second leg as the Greek club qualified for the Champions League playoffs with this victory.

Başakşehir started the match upbeat but their forwards Robinho and Enzo Crivelli missed opportunities to produce goals.

Neither team were able to score in the first half.

In the second half, Ruben Semedo gave a lead to Olympiacos in the 55th minute.

Former Fenerbahce star Mathieu Valbuena doubled his team’s lead after he scored a penalty in the 78th minute and Olympiacos won the game 2-0.

The Turkish club lost to Olympiacos 1-0 at home in the third qualifying round first leg in Istanbul.

Başakşehir will continue their European adventure in the UEFA Europa League group stage.