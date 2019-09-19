Number of Syrians in Turkey exceed 3.6 million: Minister

  • September 19 2019 15:39:54

Number of Syrians in Turkey exceed 3.6 million: Minister

ANKARA
Number of Syrians in Turkey exceed 3.6 million: Minister

The number of Syrian migrants in Turkey has surpassed 3.6 million, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said, while adding that more than 350,000 people have returned to their war-hit country following Turkey’s cross-border security operations.

“The number of Syrians who reside in our country under the status of temporary protection has exceeded 3.5 million,” Soylu said yesterday, addressing an international security congress at the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy in Ankara on Sept. 19.

Last year, around 268.000 unregistered migrants were caught and the figure has already exceeded 270,000 so far this year, he added.

“Thanks to the secure environment achieved with the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations, some 354,000 Syrians have returned to their hometowns at their own will,” the minister said.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northern Syria have liberated regions including Al-Bab, Afrin, and Azaz from both ISIL and the YPG, the Syrian branch of the outlawed PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

“A secure area in Syria is escalating volunteer returns to the country. Turkey is working to sustain peace in the region via dialogue and consultancy with its counterparts in foreign politics,” he said.

The PKK finds its financial, manpower and political resources in Europe, the minister said, adding that it controls a major portion of drug trafficking across the continent.

Turkey has held more than 90,000 anti-PKK operations so far this year, he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

    2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

  2. Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

    Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  3. Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

    Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

  4. Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

    Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

  5. Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch

    Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch
Recommended
Turkey commemorates veterans on Veterans Day

Turkey commemorates veterans on Veterans Day
Mothers sit-in protest against PKK growing

Mothers' sit-in protest against PKK growing

Turkish students to join global climate movement

Turkish students to join global climate movement

Turkish-origin surgeon eyes artificial heart center

Turkish-origin surgeon eyes artificial heart center
Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch

Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch
‘Chic women’ to cycle for sustainable transportation

‘Chic women’ to cycle for sustainable transportation
WORLD Trump names hostage envoy OBrien national security adviser

Trump names hostage envoy O'Brien national security adviser

President Donald Trump on Sept. 18 named Robert O'Brien, his chief hostage negotiator and an established figure in Republican policy circles, as his new national security adviser.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt stock at $126B in July

Short-term external debt stock at $126B in July

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $126 billion as of the end of July, an official data revealed on Sept. 19.
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18. 