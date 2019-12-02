Number of repatriated foreign terrorists rises to 21

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Over 20 foreign terrorists of seven different nationalities were sent back to their countries within the last three weeks, said the country's Interior Ministry on Dec. 1.

The ministry said 13 German, two Belgian, two Dutch, one Danish, one British, one American and an Irish terrorist were deported from Turkey in Nov.11-Dec.1.

It added that 938 foreign terrorist fighters remain in the repatriation centers, to be sent back.

In 2016-2019, Turkey neutralized 1,058 ISIL terrorists in anti-terror operations within the country.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The security forces prevented five terrorist attacks of ISIL within the last two years.

They also prevented 8,922 people, who have alleged links with ISIL, entering the country.

On Nov. 9, Turkey’s interior minister announced his country would begin extraditing captured ISIL terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said that it will send ISIL members back to their countries, but several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.