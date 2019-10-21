Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000

  • October 21 2019 15:50:34

ISTANBUL
The number of deposit holders with at least one million Turkish Liras (around $172,000) and more in their bank accounts increased by 29,928 compared to the end of 2018 to reach a total of 210,054 people as of end-August, Anadolu Agency has calculated based on data from the country’s banking regulator BDDK.

Those 192,000 people collectively had 1.24 trillion liras in their bank accounts, up from 1.1 trillion liras deposited with the country’s lenders at the end of last year.

The local millionaires had on average 6.1 million liras in deposit accounts, down from 6.2 million liras at the end of last year, according to the data.

Of the 1.24 trillion, 475 billion liras were kept in lira accounts while another 667 billion liras were foreign exchange deposits with banks.

They also parked another 9.8 billion liras in precious stones deposit accounts.

The number of resident millionaires was 161,800 at the end of last year.

According to the BDDK figures, there were a total of 21,869 non-resident account holders as of end-August, pointing to a 3,542 increase from the end of 2018.

Non-residents had 92.3 billion liras at their accounts with local banks.

Non-residents kept 9.2 billion of this total amount in lira deposit accounts, 82.7 billion liras in foreign exchange deposit accounts and 455 million liras in precious stones deposit accounts.

Non-resident deposit holders have 4.2 million liras on average in their accounts.

