Number of animals in Turkey surpasses 68 mln in June

  • September 13 2019 09:25:00

Number of animals in Turkey surpasses 68 mln in June

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Number of animals in Turkey surpasses 68 mln in June

Turkey's total number of farm animals reached over 68 million as of June this year, the country's statistical authority reported on Sept. 12.

Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said the figure recorded a 5.15% rise on a yearly basis.

The number of bovine animals -- including cattle and buffalo -- amounted to 18.2 million heads while the number of ovine animals -- goats and sheep -- totaled some 49.8 million.

"The number of sheep came at 38.4 million heads," the institute said. "The total number of goats came at 11.3 million heads."

Official data also showed that there were around 270,000 donkeys, horses, mules, camels, and pigs in Turkey as of June this year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

    Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

  2. Some intelligence services give support to FETÖ: Turkish FM

    Some intelligence services give support to FETÖ: Turkish FM

  3. EU to honor commitments to Turkey: German FM

    EU to honor commitments to Turkey: German FM

  4. Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

    Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

  5. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa
Recommended
Turkeys current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

Turkey's current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

International kitchenware fair kicks off in Istanbul, aims to generate $1.5B volume

International kitchenware fair kicks off in Istanbul, aims to generate $1.5B volume
Export Master Plan to raise Turkeys export targets: Official

Export Master Plan to raise Turkey's export targets: Official
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps
Dutch trade official stresses stronger ties with Turkey

Dutch trade official stresses stronger ties with Turkey
$1.1B current account surplus expected in July

$1.1B current account surplus expected in July
WORLD New Zealands PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

New Zealand's PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced a new bill to parliament on Friday that aims to further tighten gun laws, as the country marks six months since the mass shooting in Christchurch that killed 51 Muslim worshippers.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

Turkey's current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

Turkey's current account balance posted a $1.2 billion surplus this July, improving from a $2.2 billion deficit in July 2018, the country's Central Bank announced on Sept. 13.      
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

The Turkish Süper Lig continues with Week 4 games this weekend following a break for international games.