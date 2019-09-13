Number of animals in Turkey surpasses 68 mln in June

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's total number of farm animals reached over 68 million as of June this year, the country's statistical authority reported on Sept. 12.

Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said the figure recorded a 5.15% rise on a yearly basis.

The number of bovine animals -- including cattle and buffalo -- amounted to 18.2 million heads while the number of ovine animals -- goats and sheep -- totaled some 49.8 million.

"The number of sheep came at 38.4 million heads," the institute said. "The total number of goats came at 11.3 million heads."

Official data also showed that there were around 270,000 donkeys, horses, mules, camels, and pigs in Turkey as of June this year.