Nobel prize in economics won by Banerjee, Duflo, Kremer

  • October 14 2019 14:11:36

Nobel prize in economics won by Banerjee, Duflo, Kremer

LONDON-Anadolu Agency
Nobel prize in economics won by Banerjee, Duflo, Kremer

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been jointly awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced.

The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences Laureates "has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty," the academy said in a statement.

"In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research," it said.       

This year's Laureates have "introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty".       

The academy said the new approach "divides this issue into smaller, more manageable questions -- for example, the most effective interventions for improving child health".       

The experimental research methods by Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, often with Michael Kremer "now entirely dominate development economics".       

The Nobel prize in economic sciences is the final prize announced for this year with all other prizes announced last week.       

"The 2019 Economic Sciences Laureates' research findings have dramatically improved our ability to fight poverty in practice," the statement said.       

"As a result of one of their studies, more than 5 million Indian children have benefitted from programs of remedial tutoring in schools," it added.

Economic Science Laureates,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to implement its decision on Manbij: Erdoğan

    Turkey to implement its decision on Manbij: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

    Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

  3. US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

    US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

  4. 550 terrorists 'neutralized' in Syria op: Defense Ministry

    550 terrorists 'neutralized' in Syria op: Defense Ministry

  5. Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

    Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey
Recommended
Turkish industrial output slips in August

Turkish industrial output slips in August
Investment in technology key for Turkeys transformation

Investment in technology key for Turkey's transformation
Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official
Cappadocia trail race sees spike in runners

Cappadocia trail race sees spike in runners
Turkish gov’t aims to drop budget deficit-to-GDP ratio

Turkish gov’t aims to drop budget deficit-to-GDP ratio
Turkeys dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production down in August
WORLD Catalan leaders get 13 years in jail for sedition

Catalan leaders get 13 years in jail for sedition

Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in the region's failed bid for independence in 2017.
ECONOMY Nobel prize in economics won by Banerjee, Duflo, Kremer

Nobel prize in economics won by Banerjee, Duflo, Kremer

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been jointly awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced
SPORTS Turkey seeks another victory in France

Turkey seeks another victory in France

The top two teams in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualification stage clash on Oct. 14 in Paris with the winner to get a major advantage for a ticket to next summer’s finals.