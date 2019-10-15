No construction will be allowed in Lake Salda area, governor says

  • October 15 2019 12:35:17

No construction will be allowed in Lake Salda area, governor says

BURDUR
No construction will be allowed in Lake Salda area, governor says

The governor of the southwestern province of Burdur has said that no construction will be allowed in the Lake Salda area, referring to the natural beauty known as the “Maldives of Turkey.”

“If they lay a hand onto [Lake] Salda, that hand will be broken. I am telling this as the governor of the province. We do not allow anyone to pound even one nail in Salda,” Governor Hasan Şıldak said on Oct. 14 during an opening ceremony.

Şıldak said that the declaration of Lake Salda as a “Special Environmental Protection Area” has been a “huge relief” for everyone.

“With this decision, Lake Salda has become of the 18 specific special areas in Turkey. This decision is the guarantee of the protection of Lake Salda. With the [previous] precautions taken for Lake Salda, the balance of protection and use have always been looked after. And after this, it will be looked after much better,” he said.

“Our basic approach is ‘Yes to tourism,’ but with a tourism value that is ‘sustained by being protected,’” he said.

Salda Lake has been a popular destination for tourists in recent years with its white beach and clear water.

In August, the Environment and Urbanization Ministry declared it a “Special Environmental Protection Area,” with its size having increased six-fold.

It was declared a first and second-degree Natural Protected Area in 1989 and will be further protected with the new regulation.

The new action is an effort to protect the natural beauties of Lake Salda and prevent it from human-induced negative impacts. The coastline of the lake is also put under protection in case natural and cultural fabric in the area could be damaged.

A commission under the Burdur Governor’s Office inspects the area twice a week.

