No cabinet reshuffle,says Erdoğan

  • October 02 2019 10:13:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish government is not planning a cabinet reshuffle at the moment, said the Turkish president on Oct. 1.

In a reception in the capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan refused the long lasting claims on cabinet reshuffle.

"Right now, there is no such thing," said Erdoğan.

Erdoğan formed the first presidential Cabinet after the general elections on June 24, 2018.

Cabinet reshuffle has been debated in Turkey for a while.

Erdoğan also said that they do not plan any regulation for the presidential system’s 50% election threshold to be lowered to 40%.

"We brought the new system to the parliament, and our people approved the change with the majority. We cannot bring this change to the parliament as it will not suit with the political seriousness," said Erdoğan.

"Bringing this issue to the parliament is not ours but the opposition's job," he added.

Erdoğan also said his government is open to considering any discussion from the opposition.

In April 2017, Turkish people voted to switch Turkey from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system of governance.

