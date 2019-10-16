Nigerian painting fetches 1.1 million after Google search   

  • October 16 2019 14:30:44

Nigerian painting fetches 1.1 million after Google search   

LONDON - AFP
Nigerian painting fetches 1.1 million after Google search

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Oct. 16 for 1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realized its importance.

"Christine," by 20th century master of African modernism Ben Enwonwu, had been in the sitter's family home ever since it was painted in Lagos in 1971.

"The family were unaware of the significance of the painting or the importance of the artist, until a chance "googling" of the signature led them to Sotheby's free Online Estimate Platform," said the London auction house.

The painting fetched over seven times the pre-auction estimate, finally going under the hammer for 1.1 million pound (1.3 million euros).

The work precedes the artist's 1974 painting of Ife royal princess Adetutu "Tutu" Ademiluyi, which recently turned up in a London flat after not being seen in decades.

The portrait is a national icon in Nigeria, with Booker Prize-winning novelist Ben Okri telling AFP that it was thought of as "the African Mona Lisa".

Enwonwu, who died in 1994, is considered the father of Nigerian modernism.

He made three paintings of "Tutu," the locations of all of which had been a mystery until the recent discovery.

The works became symbols of peace following the clash of ethnic groups in the Nigerian-Biafran conflict of the late 1960s.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

    Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

  2. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  3. Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

    Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

  4. Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

    Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

  5. Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

    Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Recommended
2 Van cats to join int’l cat beauty contest

2 Van cats to join int’l cat beauty contest
Grease to come back as TV show

Grease to come back as TV show
Avni Lifij at Sabancı Museum

Avni Lifij at Sabancı Museum
Turkey to be represented at Frankfurt Book Fair

Turkey to be represented at Frankfurt Book Fair
Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo joint winners of Booker Prize

Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo joint winners of Booker Prize  
‘Aida’ on Ankara stage

‘Aida’ on Ankara stage

WORLD Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

British and European Union officials resumed talks to clinch a Brexit deal on Oct. 15 just a few hours after late-night negotiations wound up, but it was far from clear they would reach an agreement before a leaders’ summit on Oct. 16.

ECONOMY Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

World should prevent food loss for sustainable food access, says head of food, drink industry association
SPORTS Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last-minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland. 