Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco

  • August 13 2019 14:53:44

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Nigerian midfielder Henry Onyekuru moved to the French football club Monaco, on late Aug. 12, the club said.

"Monaco are delighted to announce the signing of Henry Onyekuru from Everton. Our new attacking midfielder joins us on a five year deal," Monaco announced taking to Twitter.

Onyekuru's preveious club Everton also confimed the exit of 22-year old international footballer from their cub.

"Henry Onyekuru has completed transfer to Ligue 1 club Monaco for an undisclosed fee," Everton said on its website.

Onyekuru was a Galatasaray player last season, helping the Istanbul football powerhouse to win the Turkish Super Ligue title.

In July 2018 Galatasaray signed him on a season-long loan from Everton to have a stronger squad.

Onyekuru scored 16 goals in 44 appearances for Galatasaray, winning the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

In addition to Everton, he previously played for Belgian clubs KAS Eupen and Anderlecht and Turkey's Galatasaray.

