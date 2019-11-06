New structure found in Metropolis excavations

  • November 06 2019 07:00:00

New structure found in Metropolis excavations

ISTANBUL
New structure found in Metropolis excavations

 

Excavations in the ancient city of Metropolis in İzmir’s Torbalı district, carried out with the support of the Sabancı Foundation, continue to shed light on the secrets of history.

Headed by Manisa Celal Bayar University Archaeology Professor Serdar Aybek, the works have been carried out with the participation of experts from Turkish and foreign universities. The team discovered an unknown structure this year.

The newly discovered structure provided access to important information about ancient architecture and engineering. Built on an area of approximately 400 square meters, the building bears the traces of a glorious life in Metropolis, the “City of Mother Goddess,” during the last years of the Roman Empire.

The building is well preserved and demonstrates that the craftsmen living in the city had advanced knowledge of architecture and engineering.

Geometric decorated mosaics unearthed under the marble slabs of the large courtyard, where the entrance is, reveal that the building was built on another structure damaged by a devastating earthquake.

In the newly discovered building, unlike the two large bath complexes in Metropolis, a small private bath called the “Balneum” was discovered.

With its small spaces and capacity to serve only one family, the Metropolis Balneum, built sometimes in the fourth to fifth centuries, is presumed to be the property of a wealthy Metropolis resident or a ruler living in Metropolis.

Next to the marble courtyard of the Balneum there is a pool for up to three to four people. From this pool, there is access to the front room with another pool covered with colored marbles. This room provides access to a warm room through a narrow door. This leads to the warmest room of the Balneum, the central bathing section, with two or three bathtubs.

This room is thought to be a sweating room comparable to today’s saunas.

The excavation team identified a unique engineering wonder system that showed that the space was heated from the floor and wall about 1,500 years ago.

“With the findings of the excavations carried out in Metropolis in 2019, we are happy to prove once again how much advanced civilizations lived in Anatolia 1,500 years ago,” Aybek said.
“The advanced heating system we discovered in the Balneum reveals important clues about the life of the city and its people at that time. The private bath structure, which we believe belonged to one of the notables of the city, shows that they had a heating system that we can consider very advanced even today and that an engineering study was carried out to ensure that clean and dirty water passes without contact with each other.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

    CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

  3. Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

    Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

  4. UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'

    UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'

  5. Terrorists still in planned safe zone in northern Syria: Erdoğan

    Terrorists still in planned safe zone in northern Syria: Erdoğan
Recommended
Antalya’s Adam Kayalar rocks offer fantastic view

Antalya’s Adam Kayalar rocks offer fantastic view
Shakira says losing voice was darkest moment of her life

Shakira says losing voice was 'darkest moment' of her life   
Hidden Banksy mural to be uncovered in heart of Notting Hill

Hidden Banksy mural to be uncovered in heart of Notting Hill
Turkish director receives Italian Order of Merit

Turkish director receives Italian Order of Merit
Andy Warhol, the genius of pop art, in Istanbul

Andy Warhol, the genius of pop art, in Istanbul
Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next film

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next film
WORLD Over 11K scientists warn of global climate emergency

Over 11K scientists warn of global 'climate emergency'

An international group of more than 11,000 scientists warned in a letter published on Nov. 5 of an ongoing "climate emergency" that could lead to "untold suffering" if it is not turned back.
ECONOMY Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.06 billion Turkish liras ($706.8 million) from domestic markets through an auction and a lease certificate issuance on Nov. 5.
SPORTS Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea manages to get a point at home as they drew 4-4 with Ajax in a Group F match of the UEFA Champions League.