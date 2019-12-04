New registered vehicles rise 78.6% in October

Number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey jumped 78.6% year-on-year in October, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute
(TÜİK) on Dec. 4.

"The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached 23.15 million by the end of October," TÜİK said in a statement.

A total of 68,069 road motor vehicle registrations were recorded in October period, it added.

In the period, automobiles accounted for the new registrations, 63.7%, while motorcycles (17.7%), small trucks (11%), tractors (4.6%) and other types (3%) followed.

TÜİK added 919,501 million road motor vehicles were handed over, and 46,764 of them were withdrawn during the month.

"At the end of October, among 12.5 million registered cars, the share of diesel-fuelled cars was 37.8% followed by LPG-fuelled cars with 37.5% and gasoline-fuelled cars with 24.3%," TÜİK said.

Renault accounted for 14.6% of the new registrations, followed by Volkswagen with 11.1%, and Fiat with 10.4%.

TÜİK also highlighted that 540,469 road motor vehicles were registered in the first 10 months of the year.

