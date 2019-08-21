New Matrix film set with Reeves, Moss

  • August 21 2019 09:38:00

New Matrix film set with Reeves, Moss

LOS ANGELES- The Associated Press
New Matrix film set with Reeves, Moss

Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of "The Matrix."

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says on Aug. 20 that a fourth "Matrix" is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created "The Matrix" with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of "The Matrix" are more relevant than ever now and she's happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary.

The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

No release date has been set.

matrix, keanu reeves, carrie anne moss

MOST POPULAR

  1. Syrian regime shouldn't play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Syrian regime shouldn't play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu

  2. Dismissal of three mayors will toughen political climate in Turkey

    Dismissal of three mayors will toughen political climate in Turkey

  3. Turkey's locally produced rifles outnumber 40,000

    Turkey's locally produced rifles outnumber 40,000

  4. Air polluted in 56 percent of Turkish provinces: Report

    Air polluted in 56 percent of Turkish provinces: Report

  5. Turkey will not tolerate terrorism: Interior minister

    Turkey will not tolerate terrorism: Interior minister
Recommended
Life next to an ancient city

Life next to an ancient city
Indias Moon probe enters lunar orbit

India's Moon probe enters lunar orbit
Actor Javier Bardem urges UN delegates to protect oceans

Actor Javier Bardem urges UN delegates to protect oceans
English town celebrates local hero Ed Sheeran

English town celebrates local hero Ed Sheeran    
Abandoned fawn finds new mother in goat at Istanbul zoo

Abandoned fawn finds new mother in goat at Istanbul zoo
Shepherd-turned-watchman guides visitors

Shepherd-turned-watchman guides visitors
WORLD Maduro says there has been contact with US officials for months

Maduro says there has been contact with US officials 'for months'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Aug. 20 he had authorized contact with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump "for months," in an effort to repair relations with Washington.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $217B

Central government gross debt stock at $217B

Turkey’s central government gross debt stock was 1.21 trillion Turkish liras ($217 billion) as of July this year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug 20.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe started the new season with an impressive victory against the newly promoted Gazişehir Gaziantep at Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium late on Aug. 19.