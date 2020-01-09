Netflix series insulting Jesus ordered off air in Brazil

  • January 09 2020 14:56:12

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A Brazilian court has ruled Netflix should suspend the First Temptation of Christ, a comedy special depicting Jesus Christ as a gay man, from the streaming service.

Judge Benedicto Abicair said in the ruling on Jan. 7 that the right to freedom of expression, press and art "is not absolute," according to local daily G1.

The suspension is "more appropriate and beneficial" for Brazilian society, which is mostly Christian, said Abicair, adding that this temporary decision would calm down the temper until a final decision is made by a higher court.

The 46-minute International Emmy award-winning show created by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos has taken criticism for disrespecting the religious values.

Nearly 2 million offended Brazilians signed an online petition mid-December, urging Netflix to remove the show.

Netflix and Porta dos Fundos have yet to comment on the ruling.

The comedy special depicts Jesus Christ, who is revered by billions of Christians and Muslims across the world, as a gay man.

Signatories of online petitions demanded a public apology once the show is removed from the Netflix catalog. The comedy group, however, has defended the show in response to initial criticisms and said it is in line with the norms of "democratic" society.

