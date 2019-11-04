Nearly 5,000 irregular migrants held last week in Turkey

  • November 04 2019 09:57:13

Nearly 5,000 irregular migrants held last week in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Nearly 5,000 irregular migrants held last week in Turkey

At least 4,974 irregular migrants were held across Turkey over the past week (Oct. 27-Nov. 3), according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from security sources.

As many as 2,433 migrants were held in multiple operations carried out by gendarmerie forces in the northwestern Edirne province, bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

According to local security forces in Edirne, Greece has recently stepped up efforts to send irregular migrants to Turkey in violation of the Geneva Conventions, European Convention on Human Rights and the UN Convention Against Torture.

In the coastal provinces of Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Aydın, İzmir, and Muğla, the Turkish Coast Guard and gendarmerie forces rounded up a total of 2,009 migrants as they were trying to cross to Europe through Greece.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Separately, in the northwestern provinces of Kırklareli and Tekirdağ, 71 migrants were held by gendarmerie forces.

Moreover, border forces and the provincial gendarmerie forces in the southern Hatay caught 158 migrants for trying to enter Turkey from Syria through illegal means.

In the southeastern Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Adana and Diyarbakır provinces, a total of 159 migrants were held by the gendarmerie forces and police.

Additionally, some 123 irregular migrants were also held by police in the central provinces of Niğde and Kırşehir.

In eastern Erzincan province, police detained 121 irregular migrants, who entered Turkey illegally.

The migrants included Pakistani, Congolese, Syrian, Iraqi, Iranian, Afghan, Moroccan, Egyptian, Bangladeshi, Somalian, Yemeni, Palestinian, Malian, Gabonese, Senegalese, Burundian, Cameroonian, Angolan, Libyan, Lebanese South African nationals.

All of the migrants held during the week were either taken to hospitals for medical treatment or transferred to provincial migration offices.

In 2018, some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.

Some 336,707 irregular migrants were also held in 2019 so far, said Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  2. A passage to Europe

    A passage to Europe

  3. Turkey crucial for peacemaking in Syria: Russian diplomat

    Turkey crucial for peacemaking in Syria: Russian diplomat

  4. Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry

    Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry

  5. 'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising

    'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising
Recommended
Men can also get breast cancer, expert warns

Men can also get breast cancer, expert warns
PKK supporters interrupt CHP event in Switzerland

PKK supporters interrupt CHP event in Switzerland
Turkish delegation in S Africa for interparty dialogue

Turkish delegation in S Africa for interparty dialogue

Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation

Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation
Turkey commited to science diplomacy in Mideast: Sayers

Turkey commited to science diplomacy in Mideast: Sayers
President visits border for ‘Operation Peace Spring’

President visits border for ‘Operation Peace Spring’
WORLD Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

Serbia attracts millions of tourists, mostly Turks, every year despite being beset by political and economic difficulties due to its turbulent past of the 90s.

ECONOMY Turkeys automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months

Turkey's automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months

Turkey's automotive industry exports reached $25.4 billion in the first 10 months of this year, according to an exporters association.
SPORTS Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish defender Çağlar Söyüncü nets his first goal for Leicester as his team beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Premier League