Nearly 15 mln contraband tobacco rolling papers seized in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Customs officers seized about 15 million contraband cigarette papers in western Turkey, the country's Trade Ministry said on Jan. 15.

The officers got a tip a shipment of illegal filter-tipped cigarette papers would be brought into the country through the Kapıkule border gate in the Edirne province, bordering Bulgaria, said a ministry statement.

After two trucks were identified for X-ray scanning, officials found 14.75 million filter-tipped rolling papers and 120 cigarette rolling machines.

The market value of the contraband is some 2 million Turkish Liras (about $340,000), said the statement.