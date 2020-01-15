Nearly 15 mln contraband tobacco rolling papers seized in Turkey

  • January 15 2020 14:29:45

Nearly 15 mln contraband tobacco rolling papers seized in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Nearly 15 mln contraband tobacco rolling papers seized in Turkey

Customs officers seized about 15 million contraband cigarette papers in western Turkey, the country's Trade Ministry said on Jan. 15.

The officers got a tip a shipment of illegal filter-tipped cigarette papers would be brought into the country through the Kapıkule border gate in the Edirne province, bordering Bulgaria, said a ministry statement.

After two trucks were identified for X-ray scanning, officials found 14.75 million filter-tipped rolling papers and 120 cigarette rolling machines.

The market value of the contraband is some 2 million Turkish Liras (about $340,000), said the statement.

tobacco,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

    Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

  2. Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

    Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

  3. Wikipedia ban to be lifted after top court ruling issued

    Wikipedia ban to be lifted after top court ruling issued

  4. Turks most spending tourists in Greek region: Report

    Turks most spending tourists in Greek region: Report

  5. Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020

    Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020
Recommended
Breakfast place owners in Van furious after Dr Öz’s remarks

Breakfast place owners in Van furious after Dr Öz’s remarks
Istanbul court abolishes detention warrant against daily Sözcü owner Akbay

Istanbul court abolishes detention warrant against daily Sözcü owner Akbay
Ankara not ‘pessimistic’ about Libya, says foreign minister

Ankara not ‘pessimistic’ about Libya, says foreign minister
Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP
Main opposition CHP urges ‘peace-oriented’ foreign policy

Main opposition CHP urges ‘peace-oriented’ foreign policy
Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister
WORLD Syria airstrikes kill 10 in rebel-held Idlib despite truce

Syria airstrikes kill 10 in rebel-held Idlib despite truce

The Syrian regime’s warplanes struck several civilian settlements in the rebel-held Idlib, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 15.
ECONOMY AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkey’s national flag carrier, will be a global carrier by launching several new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.
SPORTS Juventus Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Italian football powerhouse Juventus' Turkish central defender Merih Demiral will be out for at least six months, the Turin club said on Jan. 14.