National monthly minimum wage increases to 2,324 Turkish Liras

  • December 26 2019 17:32:00

ISTANBUL
The year of 2020’s monthly minimum wage in Turkey has been raised to 2,324 Turkish Liras ($391) by a 15-member commission led by Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk.

“The expected year-end inflation rate was forecast to be 12 percent,” Selçuk said.

"By increasing this rate by three points, we have kept our promise that we will not allow our workers to be crushed by inflation,” she added.

The minimum wage increased by 15 percent compared to last year.

The minimum wage is determined by the Minimum Wage Detection Commission, which consists of 15 members that represent workers, employers and the government.

The Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK) represents the employers’ side during the negotiations, while the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (Türk-İş) represents the workers as it is the confederation with the highest number of members.

Türk-İş demanded last month that the minimum wage should be more than 2,578 ($434) Turkish Liras.

