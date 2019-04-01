Nation chose us for 15 consecutive elections: Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish nation has made the ruling AKP winner of 15 consecutive elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early on April 1.

Erdoğan said 56 percent of municipalities in Turkey will be run by AK Party, in an address to the nation from the balcony of his party headquarters in capital Ankara after local elections.

"I would like to thank all my citizens, especially our Kurdish brothers, for showing sensitivity toward the issue of survival," he said.

Turkey's ruling party is leading the race with 16 metropolitan municipalities and 24 cities claimed by AK Party candidates, according to unofficial results.

Erdoğan described the reason for not being able to achieve desired results in some cities as an inadequacy to explain themselves to the nation.

"As of tomorrow morning, we will start finding and making up for our shortcomings," he added.

Erdoğan said the party and Turkey will experience a change in the coming days.

"There will be no elections for four and a half years. What will we do? We will focus on national and international issues, and hopefully raise our country above the level of our contemporaries," he added.

Turkey's priority is to strengthen the economy, maintain development and raise employment, he said.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey's aim is to help Syrian refugees return to their country while making Manbij and East of Euphrates a safe place.